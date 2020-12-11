One teen accused of killing Malik Sheets will ask judge to send his case to juvenile court

CEDAR RAPIDS — One of the teens charged with killing 20-year-old Malik Sheets in June plans to ask a judge to transfer his charges to juvenile court.

Sarah Hradek, lawyer for Marshawn L. Jeffries, 17, told a judge Friday during a case management hearing that she will file that motion in the near future. Jeffries was 16 years old when Sheets was fatally shot during a party June 18. He just turned 17 in October.

First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks, during the same hearing, said he plans to file a motion to join or consolidate the trials for Jeffries and co-defendant, Christian Emedi, along with Jeffries’ brother, Miguel Ruiz, 24, and Emedi’s girlfriend, Aleah Anderman, 17, because they are all charged in the same crime.

Ruiz of Round Lake Beach, Ill., is charged with obstruction of prosecution and accessory after the fact, both aggravated misdemeanors.

Anderman of Cedar Rapids, was initially charged in juvenile court but then waived into adult court in October. She was charged in November with perjury, a felony, and accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Both trials for Emedi and Jeffries have been set for May 17.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Ian Thornhill will take up the motions when the defense and prosecution file those.

Emedi and Jeffries, both of Cedar Rapids, were charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of prosecution, about three months after Sheets was killed.

Police responded to a report of shots being found fired after 5 a.m. at 1058 Regent Ave. NE and found Sheets badly injured inside the house, where a large party had been earlier. Sheets died from gunshot wounds to his neck and chest.

After talking with witnesses, investigators learned Sheets and several others were arguing when two people — identified as Emedi and Jeffries who were armed with handguns, according to the criminal complaint.

Based on witness statements, investigators determined Emedi fired several shots at Sheets and, after Sheets fell to the floor, Jeffries fired several more shots at him, the complaint shows.

Ruiz drove Jeffries, Emedi and Alderman to a residence in North Liberty where they took showers, changed clothing and arranged to dispose of the clothing they were wearing at the party, according to the complaint.

Emedi, Jeffries and Ruiz were later found in Gurnee, Ill., and initially denied being at the party. They later admitted they were there when Sheets was shot but denied shooting him, the complaint states.

Alderman is accused of not being truthful during a deposition with prosecutors and making false statements, according to a complaint. She also obstructed officers’ efforts to locate evidence and Emedi and Jeffries, the complaint states.

Emedi and Jeffries are also charged in another assault before Sheets was killed. Emedi, Jeffries and Cordal Lewis, 18 of Cedar Rapids, were charged in the assault of Kavon Johnson at 3000 J Street SW on June 17. Each of the teens are charge with willful injury causing bodily injury.

The three are accused of beating up Johnson by punching and/or stomping on him while he was on the ground, according to a complaint. Johnson, who was knocked unconscious, also had a broken nose, along with other cuts and abrasions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The assault by the three teens was captured on surveillance video, the complaint states. Trials for each are set March 9.

Emedi and Jeffries trial in the Sheets slaying is set for May 17 in Linn County District Court.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com