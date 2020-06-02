Election results: Iowa primary 2020

We'll be updating election results from Iowa's primary on Tuesday after polls close. Scroll down for results from statewide races, and local and state offices representing Linn and Johnson counties.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Because of safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, many polling locations have been combined. To find your polling location, please check with your county auditor's office.

WHERE TO VOTE: Linn County polling locations | Johnson County polling locations | Iowa Secretary of State

Linn County

Many candidates in Linn County ran unopposed in Tuesday's Democratic and Republican primaries:

In the District 3 supervisors race, Democrat Brent C. Oleson will face Republican State Rep. Louis J. Zumbach in November.

Linn County Sheriff Brian D. Gardner, a Democrat, currently faces no opponents in the November election.

In Iowa Senate races, Democrat Sen. Liz Mathis (District 34) and Republican Sen. Dan Zumbach (District 48) are currently unopposed heading into November.

In Iowa House races, Democrat Reps. Kirsten Running-Marquardt (District 69) and Tracy Ehlert (District 70) are heading into November unopposed. Incumbent Democrat Rep. Art Staed will face Republican Barrett Hubbard for the District 66 seat in November. Incumbent Democrat Rep. Molly Donahue will face Republican Lou Rogers in District 68. Democrat Eric Gjerde will face Republican Sally Ann Abbott in November to fill the District 67 seat currently held by outgoing Rep. Louis Zumbach.

Johnson County

In Johnson County, Republican voters' ballots were mostly bare, with the exception of one candidate: District 73 Rep. Bobby Kaufmann. In November, Kaufmann will face Democrat Lonny L. Pulkrabek, who is retiring from his longtime role as Johnson County sheriff.

On the Democratic Primary ballot, unopposed incumbents were Iowa House Reps. Dave Jacoby (District 74), Amy Nielsen (District 77) and Mary Mascher (District 86). They also currently are unopposed heading into the November election.

Longtime County Auditor Travis Weipert also was unopposed on the Democratic ballot, and he currently faces no opposition in November.

Johnson County's three state senators were elected to four-year terms in 2018 and are not on the ballot in 2020.