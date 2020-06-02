UI law professor Christiana Bohannan defeats Rep. Lensing in Iowa House primary

For the first time in two decades, someone other than Vicki Lensing will represent northern Iowa City in the Iowa House of Representatives in 2021.

Christina Bohannan, a law professor at the University of Iowa, pulled off a landslide victory over incumbent Vicki Lensing in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. There is no Republican challenger for the November general election.

“This is such an incredible honor to serve Iowa City,” Bohannan said. “I love this city. I love the people I’ve been talking to. I probably made a thousand calls myself.”

Iowa House 85 represents northern Iowa City. There are 13,314 registered Democratic voters, 2,818 registered Republican voters and 4,609 registered voters without a political affiliation, per Iowa Secretary of State data.

Lensing and Bohannan agreed on a variety of issues, ranging from child care to environmental protections. They also both strongly supported state funding for education, including the University of Iowa. Bohannan teaches law at the UI, and Lensing studied journalism and French there.

But Bohannan argued for a more progressive and less defensive attitude in the Iowa House.

“I think people realized that we are in a difficult time and that we are facing tremendous challenges,” Bohannan said. “We need more from our representatives.”

In Lensing’s 20 years in the Iowa House, Democrats have been in the majority for only four years.

Bohannan picked up endorsements from several current and former Johnson County officials, a rarity for a primary challenge against a 20-year incumbent. They included county supervisors Janelle Retig, Rod Sullivan and Lisa Green-Douglas. Former Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton also endorsed Bohannan.

Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO endorsed Lensing.

Bohannan, 48, has taught law at the UI Law School, first as a visiting professor before taking a permanent role, since 2000. Her undergraduate degree is in environmental engineering, and she worked in the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in the 1990s.

Lensing, a funeral homeowner, has been in the Iowa House since 2000.

“I would really like to say how much I appreciate Representative’s Lensing’s service,” Bohannan said. “She served with honor and dignity, and I just really appreciate her service.”

The Iowa Legislature pays an annual salary of $25,000.

