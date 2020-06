Based on early returns, the Associated Press has declared state Rep. Ashley Hinson of Marion the winner of the Tuesday’s Republican primary for the U.S. House District 1.

She will face U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Dubuque Democrat, in the Nov. 3 general election.

The House district includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and most of northeast Iowa.

