Incumbents cruise to victory in Johnson County supervisors race

Iowa's 2020 primary election was held June 2. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — All three Johnson County Board of Supervisors incumbents will now look ahead to November.

In a primary election for three seats on the board, incumbents Rod Sullivan, 53, Lisa Green-Douglass, 61, and Royceann Porter, 54, won easily.

As of late Tuesday night, returns showed challenger Dean Phinney, 61, with less than 30 percent of the vote.

Green-Douglass led the field with approximately 77 percent of the vote. Sullivan and Porter both received support from nearly 70 percent of Johnson County voters.

ELECTION RESULTS: See primary results from other county and state races

Sullivan, first elected to the board in 2004, is the board’s longest serving member. He is currently in his third stint as board chairman.

Green-Douglass joined the board after a special election in January 2016 to fill the vacant seat left by the resignation of Terrence Neuzil. She won a full-term on the board later that year in the general election. Green-Douglass also has served as chairwoman of the board.

Porter, the county’s first black supervisor, won a seat in a December 2018 special election after the death of Supervisor Kurt Friese.

The three incumbents appear to be locks to win new terms in November. No Republican challengers have been announced.

Johnson County supervisors earned $81,864 in fiscal 2020. The general election is Nov. 3.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

