Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed a Texas human services official as the new director of the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Kelly Kennedy Garcia, the current deputy executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, will take over as the new Iowa department head on Nov. 1, according to an announcement from the governor’s office Thursday.

Garcia takes over for Jerry Foxhoven, who was asked to resign from the post by Reynolds in June.

Garcia’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Iowa Senate.

“Kelly Garcia is an experienced social service leader and team builder with a passion for helping people and leading change,” Reynolds said in a news release. “For so many Iowans, DHS provides the critical services, protection and support they need to live and thrive. (Garcia) brings a depth of experience in a large-scale, high-impact government agency and will serve Iowa’s families and communities well in this vital role.”

Garcia’s annual starting salary will be $154,300 as director, with a $50,000 retention bonus, said Pat Garrett, governor’s office spokesman.

Garcia joined Texas Health and Human Services Commission in 2013.

In her current role, she oversees the Health, Developmental and Independence Services department in Texas, which has a $1.4 billion annual budget and more than 700 employees. According to the announcement, she also served in other senior level human services roles in offices that include the Office of Programs and Services, which has oversight of Medicaid, eligibility operations, behavioral and mental health programs.

She has also held roles as senior adviser to Gov. Rick Perry and project manager and senior analyst at the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

She has a bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree in public service and administration from Texas A&M University.

In a statement, Reynolds said Garcia’s experience “will make her an effective leader.”

“To meet the ambitious goals Gov. Reynolds has set out for serving Iowa’s most vulnerable populations, it’s going to take a strong team effort at DHS and throughout the state,” Garcia said in the news release. “I look forward to hitting the ground running and building relationships within our own team and across the state to help Iowa families succeed.”

Department of Human Services, one of the state’s largest departments, has a federally-supported annual budget of $6.5 billion and a workforce of about 4,600.

Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health Gerd Clabaugh has been serving as interim director of the human services department since Foxhoven’s departure.

Foxhoven, who held the post for two years, has since filed a complaint against the state seeking $2 million for wrongful dismissal.

According to documents filed with the State Appeals Board, Foxhoven stated he was dismissed by Reynolds and members of her staff to prevent him from disclosing information he believed was illegal.

Foxhoven said Reynolds asked Department of Human Services to continue funding a staff position within the governor’s office.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Iowa Ideas Conference Iowa Ideas Conference 2019! October 3rd - 4th downtown Cedar Rapids. Full schedule including keynotes, sessions and panelists are ready to view. Read More

However, before he could get an opinion on the request from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Foxhoven claimed Reynolds’ staff asked his resignation.

Reynolds has maintained denial of Foxhoven’s version of events, saying that the former director never raised concerns over the legality of the request.

“As I have consistently shared with Iowans, many factors went into my decision to ask for Jerry Foxhoven’s resignation,” Reynolds said in a statement at the time Foxhoven filed the complaint. “My focus remains on the many Iowans that DHS serves, and I am committed to selecting a new director who will take this agency to the next level.”

Foxhoven was paid $154,300 in fiscal 2018, state records show.

Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com