Jerry Foxhoven, Iowa Department of Human Services director, resigns

Public health director to serve as interim

Jerry Foxhoven, Director of the Iowa Department of Human Services addresses members of the council at a meeting of the Council on Human Services at the Hoover State Office Building in Des Moines on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
DES MOINES — Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven, who has helped usher the state through transitions in its Medicaid system, has resigned effective Monday.

The Governor’s Office announced the departure, which did not specify why Foxhoven was leaving or the nature of his departure.

Gerd W. Clabaugh, director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, will serve as the interim director of Human Services, according to the Governor’s Office.

A spokesman with the Department of Human Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This month marks two years since Foxhoven, 66, was appointed to replace Chuck Palmer as DHS director.

As director, he oversaw the department as Iowa’s Medicaid managed care system dealt with the withdrawal of two insurance carriers and often publicly supported the switch from a state-run to a privatized Medicaid system.

His departure also comes the same month UnitedHealthcare, a managed care organization, is set to leave Iowa Medicaid. Iowa Total Care will take over member coverage on July 1.

DHS also oversees Iowa’s foster care system and manages the state’s six institutions.

A federal trial over alleged abuse and inhuman treatment at the State Training School for Boys, a state institution in Eldora, began in Des Moines last week.

Foxhoven was paid $154,300 in fiscal 2018, state records show.

Foxhoven began practicing law in 1977, and had been the executive director of clinical programs and professor of law at Drake University’s School of Law before his appointment.

Clabaugh “has done an incredible job at the Department of Public Health and is well positioned to lead the Department of Human Services,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. “He will play a very important role in implementing my vision for an integrated, compassionate, and coordinated health care system.”

Clabaugh has served as director of the Department of Public Health since 2014. He has Bachelor of Arts in political science and economics from Drake University, a Master of Public Administration from Iowa State University, and Doctoral Studies in health management and policy from the University of Iowa.

• Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

