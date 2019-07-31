Former Iowa DHS Director Foxhoven to file wrongful termination claim

The ousted Iowa Department of Human Services director is filing a legal claim against the state, alleging he was asked to resign because of whistleblower retaliation, his lawyer said.

Attorney Thomas Duff announced a news conference in West Des Moines for Thursday regarding the resignation of Jerry Foxhoven, who was asked to step down from his post overseeing one of the state’s largest agencies by Gov. Kim Reynolds last month.

According to a report from the Associated Press Wednesday, Duff confirmed he is representing Foxhoven, who plans to file a wrongful termination claim with the State Appeals Board — the first step in pursuing a lawsuit against the state.

Duff said Foxhoven objected to a request by the Governor’s Office for the department to continue funding the salary of the governor’s deputy chief of staff, Paige Thorson. Foxhoven had approved the arrangement in 2018, believing it made sense at the time.

However, by June, Foxhoven believed Thorson was no longer working in the department’s best interests, according to Duff.

Pat Garrett, spokesman for the Governor’s Office, said Foxhoven never raised concerns regarding pay agreements before offering his resignation.

Foxhoven — who oversaw a department with a federally supported annual budget of $6.5 billion and a workforce of about 4,600 for two years — was asked to step down on June 17.

Reynolds told reporters at the time she asked for his resignation because she wanted to take the Department of Human Services “in a new direction.”

She later defended the decision at a news conference this week, saying she has charted a new direction aimed at “taking this agency to the next level.”

“This is an at-will, political appointment that serves at the pleasure of the governor and I have indicated that there were several factors that went into this decision and I made the decision to go in a different direction,” Reynolds said at her weekly news conference Tuesday.

