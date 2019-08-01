Ousted DHS chief Jerry Foxhoven 'shocked' when told to exit Iowa Human Services

WEST DES MOINES — The ousted Iowa Department of Human Services director said Thursday he was “absolutely shocked” when he was told by an official in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration to sign a letter of resignation, turn in his phone and leave a state job he held for two years.

Jerry Foxhoven said he did not talk directly with Reynolds — who had appointed him in the first place — but was told June 17 by her chief of staff that the governor wanted him to step down from overseeing one of the state’s largest agencies because she wanted to move Human Services in “a new direction.”

However, Foxhoven told reporters he thought his department’s funding — including by using federal money — of a health care policy adviser’s salary for the governor’s office could be illegal and wanted to consult with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

But before he could do that, he was ousted.

“I was absolutely shocked,” Foxhoven told a news conference held at the office of his West Des Moines attorney. who is pursuing a claim for wrongful termination under whistleblower laws. “I was caught completely unaware.”

Attorney Thomas Duff said he plans to file a legal claim with the State Appeals Board before moving forward with a lawsuit against the state. He expected the process would take 18 months to two years to resolve unless a settlement can be worked out to Foxhoven’s liking.

“I followed the rules and I did the right thing,” said Foxhoven, who told reporters he decided to challenge the governor’s action out of deference to the 4,000 or so Human Services workers he represented and still strongly supports.

The dispute arose when Foxhoven objected to a request by the governor’s office for the department to continue funding the salary of the governor’s deputy chief of staff, Paige Thorson, from a budget pool of state and federal funds.

Foxhoven had previously approved similar arrangements but questioned the legality of diverting Human Services funds for a purpose that no long directly benefited the department. He said he has spoken to a federal investigator who sought him out to discuss the matter.

Earlier this week, Reynolds defended the decision to oust Foxhoven, saying she has charted a new direction aimed at “taking this agency to the next level.”

“This is an at-will, political appointment that serves at the pleasure of the governor, and I have indicated that there were several factors that went into this decision, and I made the decision to go in a different direction,’ Reynolds said at a news conference Tuesday.

