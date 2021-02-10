Iowa adds 1035 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new, confirmed deaths Wednesday.

Iowa added 1035 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new, confirmed deaths Wednesday.

The new numbers bring Iowa’s totals to 326,417 positives COVID-19 cases and 5,174 deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The state’s seven-day average is 697, the lowest seven-day average seen since September.

The new cases come from 3,638 tests in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday’s new additions come just days after Gov. Kim Reynolds opted to relax statewide COVID-19 precautions, including Iowa’s partial face mask mandate, public health restrictions on businesses and limits on public gatherings — a decision public health officials said was made without their input.

The decision to rescind mitigation strategies came at a time when COVID-19 numbers have been steadily decreasing in Iowa. At the same time, however, a new and more contagious strain of the virus has been detected here, the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been ranked among the slowest in the country and the state’s K-12 schools have been ordered to offer 100-percent, in-person instruction to students.

New Cases

Locally, Linn County added 41 new cases for a total of 18,955. The county’s seven-day average is 43.

Johnson County reported 40 cases, bringing the county total to 12,739. The county’s seven-day average is 26.

Of the new cases in Iowa on Wednesday, 172 were youths up to age 17, bringing the total number of minors in Iowa infected with the virus to 36,182. To date, 7,718 education workers have also tested positive for the virus.

Confirmed Deaths

The 29 deaths reported on Wednesday happened between Dec. 12 and Feb. 7, according to IDPH data.

Twelve of the deaths reported were of people over 80 years old, 15 were people ages 61 to 80 and two were between 41 and 60.

Black Hawk and Scott counties each reported three new deaths. Two deaths each were reported in Linn, Muscatine and Pottawattamie counties.

Counties that reported one new death each include: Appanoose, Bremer, Butler, Clarke, Hancock, Henry, Jasper, Johnson, Lucas, Madison, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Poweshiek, Warren and Woodbury.

Hospitalizations

Across the state, hospitalizations dipped from 327 to 292 — dipping below 300 for the first time since Sept. 22.

As of Tuesday, 21 Linn County and five Johnson County residents were being treated in Iowa’s hospitals.

Patients in intensive care held steady at 67, and patients on ventilators dipped from 29 to 27.

Long-term care facilities

As of Wednesday, 39 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing virus outbreaks, according to IDPH data, an increase of four facilities from the previous 24-hour period.

Within those facilities, 1,059 people were positive with the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,117 people within facilities have died of COVID-19.

Vaccinations

As of Wednesday afternoon, the total number of doses administered in Iowa was up to 382,598, with 366,109 of those going to Iowa residents. The number of people that had received the first dose was 182,642, and the number who have completed the two-dose vaccination series was 99,978.

In Linn County, 27,452 doses have been given, and 7,098 people, or 3.13 percent of the population, have completed the vaccine.

Linn County health officials announced Monday that the county is expected to receive triple its typical weekly COVID-19 vaccine allocation starting February 15, bringing the county’s weekly allocation to 3,000 doses per week.

The increase, however, is dependent on local providers’ ability to meet specific metrics from the Iowa Department of Public Health, said Heather Meador, Linn County Public Health’s clinical branch supervisor — specifically that 80 percent of allocated COVID-19 shots are administered within one week of delivery.

In Johnson County, 28,644 doses have been given, and 9.302, or 6.15 percent, have completed the vaccine, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Front-line health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, and Iowans 65 and older are eligible to receive vaccines now.

For Iowans under age 65, you may qualify for a vaccine if you meet criteria in the groups below. The tiers of Phase 1B are ranked in order of vaccination priority:

• Tier 1: First responders such as firefighters, police officers and child welfare social workers; school staff and early childhood education and child care workers.

• Tier 2: Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work or live in congregate settings that don’t allow for social distancing; people with disabilities living in home settings and their caregivers.

• Tier 3: Staff and residents in congregate living settings that include shelters, behavioral health treatment centers, sober living homes and detention centers (but not college dorms); government officials and staff working at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.

• Tier 4: Inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety.

• Tier 5: Correctional facility staff and incarcerated people in state and local facilities.

Those who don’t meet these criteria will have to wait. The state will announce when other ages and occupational categories qualify.

