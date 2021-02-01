Three cases of a new, more-contagious variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, with two of those cases in Johnson County, the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed.

The SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant, often referred to as the U.K. variant because it was first found in the United Kingdom, spreads more easily than the original strain. However, COVID-19 vaccines now being deployed in Iowa are considered effective against it.

Two cases of the U.K. variant were identified in Johnson County, one in an adult 18 to 40 and another in an adult ages 41 to 60. One adult case was in Bremer County.

“IDPH and local public health have already initiated contact with these cases to understand their exposures and initiate the health monitoring process,” state public health officials said in a news release Monday.

“The process will include notifying anyone with whom these individuals have been in close contact. The individuals will be advised to isolate in accordance with IDPH and (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance.”

The new strain was identified at the State Hygienic Laboratory, in Coralville, which has been participating

in the CDC’s SARS-CoV-2 Strain Surveillance Program by sending COVID-19 test samples to be sequenced for the B.1.1.7 variant since early December, the state reported.

Lab staff recently began doing their own internal sequencing to look specifically for the variant. Routine analysis of genetic sequence data assisted in identifying the new variant strain in Iowa.

“Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time,” Dr. Caitlin Pedati, State Medical Director and Epidemiologist, said in the prepared statement.

“Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants emerge and persist. Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic.

“Public health will continue to work with our partners at (the State Hygienic Laboratory) to monitor these trends and it is very important that we all keep practicing good public health protective measures.”

The emergence of new variants underscores that it remains critical for Iowans to continue the mitigation efforts that we know work to slow the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a mask or face covering

• Practice social distancing with those outside your household

• Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

• Stay home if you feel sick

• Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

• Consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to you.

Updates to Iowa’s B.1.1.7 cases will be shared on the CDC’s website. These case counts only represent the variant strains that are confirmed through genomic sequencing, and may not accurately reflect the true number of variant cases.

