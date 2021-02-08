Gov. Reynolds did not consult state health department before lifting COVID restrictions, Iowa Democrats say

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds did not consult her public health department before lifting Iowa’s remaining COVID-19 mitigation strategies, multiple Democrat state lawmakers said Monday.

The Democrats said that during a weekly briefing Monday morning on the state’s pandemic response, an official with the Iowa Department of Public Health said the agency was not consulted by Reynolds before she, on Friday, removed the state’s remaining pandemic mitigation strategies, including a partial public face mask mandate and limitations on businesses and public gatherings.

Just listened in to a call with Legislative Democrats and IDPH director Kelly Garcia. She stated that the Governor made the decision to rescind the mask mandate and did not ask IDPHs opinion on the matter. #ialegis — Claire Celsi (@SenClaireCelsi) February 8, 2021

Asked for comment, Reynolds’ spokesman said in an emailed statement, “The governor has been consistent since the beginning of the pandemic and is following through with her commitment to dial back restrictions based on a significant decrease in COVID hospitalizations.”

A state public health department spokeswoman said the department advises the governor daily on the state’s pandemic response but did not address whether Reynolds sought the agency’s advice on her latest decision.

Reynolds on Friday afternoon updated her COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, eliminating most restrictions that had been in place to combat COVID-19’s spread. Her latest update ended a requirement that people wear face coverings in public when around other people for at least 15 minutes; lifted a cap on the number of customers businesses like restaurants and bars could have at the same time, as well as social distancing requirements; and lifted a cap on the number of people who can gather in public.

Reynolds’ decision comes at a time when COVID-19 numbers have been steadily decreasing in Iowa, but also as the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been among the slowest in the country, a new and more contagious strain of the virus has been detected here, and the state has ordered K-12 schools to offer in-person instruction to all students.