BREAKING NEWS

Gov. Kim Reynolds lifting Iowa mask rules, limits on businesses and gatherings starting Sunday

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday afternoon updated her COVID-19 public health emergency declaration. The update, effecti
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday afternoon updated her COVID-19 public health emergency declaration. The update, effective Sunday, eliminated most restrictions that had been in place to combat COVID-19’s spread. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

05:18PM | Fri, February 05, 2021

Gov. Kim Reynolds lifting Iowa mask rules, limits on businesses and ga ...

04:28PM | Fri, February 05, 2021

University of Iowa testing wastewater to catch residence hall COVID cl ...

02:06PM | Fri, February 05, 2021

Iowa reports 34 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 798 new cases

06:07PM | Thu, February 04, 2021

Gov. Kim Reynolds: Iowa needs to 'do better' getting vaccine in arms ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

DES MOINES — Iowa’s partial face mask mandate, public health restrictions on businesses, and limits on public gatherings are being lifted.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday afternoon updated her COVID-19 public health emergency declaration. The update, effective Sunday, eliminated most restrictions that had been in place to combat COVID-19’s spread.

Starting Sunday:

No longer will Iowans be required to wear face coverings in public when around other people for at least 15 minutes.

Businesses will not be required to limit the number of customers or keep them socially distanced.

There will no longer be a limit on the number of people who can gather in public.

In the updated proclamation, Reynolds encourages vulnerable Iowans — those 65 years or older, or with serious health conditions — to “limit their activities outside of their home,” including trips to businesses and other establishments where other people gather.

Reynolds also encourages all Iowans to limit their in-person interactions with vulnerable people, and to “exercise particular care and caution” when in public.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Reynolds’ actions to lift mitigation strategies comes at a time when COVID-19 numbers have been steadily decreasing in Iowa and as the state’s vaccination rollout is hitting its second phase, but also when a new, more contagious strain of the virus has been detected here, and as the state has ordered K-12 schools to offer in-person instruction to all students.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

05:18PM | Fri, February 05, 2021

Gov. Kim Reynolds lifting Iowa mask rules, limits on businesses and ga ...

04:28PM | Fri, February 05, 2021

University of Iowa testing wastewater to catch residence hall COVID cl ...

02:06PM | Fri, February 05, 2021

Iowa reports 34 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 798 new cases
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
emurphy

Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

All articles by Erin

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

University of Iowa testing wastewater to catch residence hall COVID clusters

Iowa reports 34 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 798 new cases

Gov. Kim Reynolds: Iowa needs to 'do better' getting vaccine in arms

Watch live: Gov. Kim Reynolds hold news conference at 11 a.m. with Iowa COVID-19 updates

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Battery storage could play 'key role' in Iowa's energy resilience

Lawmakers, Iowa faculty say athletes should be allowed to profit

Blizzard brings cold, massive I-80 pileup

Share your derecho memories with The Gazette

Schools must teach 'ugly wounds' of Black history to work toward equity, Iowa panel says

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe