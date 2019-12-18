Education

Iowa Department of Education director Ryan Wise to resign

Will be dean of Drake School of Education in Des Moines

Ryan Wise, Director of the Iowa Department of Education, responds to a question during a human social services panel on children’s mental health during the Iowa Ideas conference at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Cedar Rapids Convention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Ryan Wise, Director of the Iowa Department of Education, responds to a question during a human social services panel on children’s mental health during the Iowa Ideas conference at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Cedar Rapids Convention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

The head of the Iowa Department of Education announced Wednesday he is leaving his position.

Ryan Wise, 44, has been director of the department since 2015. He was appointed by Gov. Terry Branstad.

Wise has accepted a position at Drake University in Des Moines, where he will be dean of the Drake School of Education.

“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and look forward to continuing the work to strengthen the state’s education system at Drake University,” Wise said in a statement released by the governor’s office.

He will begin his new job “no later than” June 30, according to Drake University.

In her office’s release, Gov. Kim Reynolds congratulated the director.

“He was a critical partner in our efforts to immerse students in a dynamic learning environment that prepares them for the ever-changing 21st century,” Reynolds said in the statement. “The current dean of the Drake School of Education is an essential partner in our state’s STEM efforts, so I know we all look forward to continuing to work with Ryan in this new role.”

Details of Wise’s transition still are being finalized, the release noted. The Iowa Department of Education referred questions Wednesday to the governor’s office, which did not immediately respond to an interview request.

According to a statement from Drake University, Wise will replace Janet McMahill, who is beginning a sabbatical on Dec. 31 and retiring in June.

Wise is one of several state department directors who have departed this year.

The head of the Iowa Department of Transportation last week announced his resignation, Health and Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was forced to resign over the summer and the director of the Revenue Department left in January.

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa planning summer 2020 upgrades to Kinnick Stadium

New University of Iowa engineering dean returns to Big Ten from Oregon State

New standardized tests setting a 'new baseline' for Iowa schools

University of Iowa researcher gets $18 million to study Huntington's disease

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hayden Fry brought the sizzle and the steak to Iowa

Hayden Fry, coach who made Iowa Hawkeyes winners, dies

Mark Nolte to leave Iowa City Area Development Group, may run for governor

Cedar Rapids may refund $3 million in automated traffic camera tickets, waive $14 million in old tickets

Iowa distilleries want permanent whiskey tax cut, after close brush with 400-percent tax hike

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.