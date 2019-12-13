Iowa Department of Transportation director resigns at Gov. Kim Reynold's request

AMES — Iowa Department of Transportation Mark Lowe resigned Friday after Gov. Kim Reynolds “decided to seek a change in leadership,” said Pat Garrett, spokesman for the governor’s office.

Lowe’s resignation is effective Jan. 10. A transition plan to appoint a new director has not yet been announced, said Andrea Henry, Director of Strategic Communications at the Department of Transportation, adding that the governor asked for Lowe’s resignation.

In his resignation letter, Lowe said it was a “terrific privilege” to serve as director.

“Gov. Reynolds has my sincere appreciation for the opportunity to do so,” Lowe said in his letter, according to a news release. “I have great faith in, and regard for, the people of the Iowa Department of Transportation and have every confidence they will continue to serve the State of Iowa well as they continue under new leadership.”

Lowe served as director for three years.

Pat Garrett, a spokesman for the governor’s office, said in an email Friday that Reynolds “appreciates Director Mark Lowe’s years of service, and has decided to seek a change in leadership as she continues to build her administration.”

The governor’s office did not say why Reynold’s requested the resignation.

Henry said the Department of Transportation has “strong executive leadership,” that will carry the department until an interim or permanent director is announced.

Lowe’s salary was $156,308.60 in fiscal year 2019, according to the state salary book.

