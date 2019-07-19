In the midst of stories on Tupac fandom, a claim that governor's staff asked Jerry Foxhoven to do something 'illegal'

Former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven said he was ousted from his job last month after the governor’s office asked him to do something he considered illegal, according to reports published Friday.

“Her staff asked me to do something I thought was illegal, and so I wouldn’t do it,” Foxhoven said in an interview with a reporter for Pitchfork, a national music publication. “And so they said, ‘Okay well then you need to go.’”

Foxhoven has not responded to several requests from The Gazette about his forced resignation from a job he held for two years atop the state agency that oversees the Medicaid and child welfare programs among others.

Foxhoven’s statement was first published Friday by Iowa Public Radio, which stated it had received a recording of the interview from Pitchfork. The Des Moines Register reported that Pitchfork reporter Marc Hogan said the comments were made Thursday in a Des Moines coffee shop.

Foxhoven was suddenly asked to resign in June by Gov. Kim Reynolds — who had appointed him to the job in the first place — with little explanation.

His abrupt departure made national news this week amid a report from the Associated Press, which speculated his resignation may have been related to an email he sent to his staff just days before he left.

According to emails since obtained by The Gazette, Foxhoven sent 4,000 Human Services employees an email on the Friday before his ouster celebrating late rapper Tupac Shakur’s birthday. It also included an inspirational quote from the rapper, who was fatally shot in 1996.

The late rapper often was a topic of Foxhoven’s emails, as he held up the rapper’s lyrics as inspirational to the department’s mission.

At the time of Foxhoven’s departure, Reynolds said she requested his resignation to take the department “in a new direction,” but has not clarified what that new direction might be.

“As the Governor has said, a lot of factors contributed to the resignation of Jerry Foxhoven,” said Pat Garrett, spokesman for the Governor’s Office, in an emailed statement. “Of course Tupac was not one of them. Gov. Reynolds is looking forward to taking (the Department of Human Services) in a new direction.”

Foxhoven told Pitchfork he doesn’t believe his emails about Tupac were a factor in his resignation. However, he declined to elaborate on what he was asked to do that he considered improper, according to the published reports.

Maureen Flatley, national child welfare consultant and longtime friend of Foxhoven, said the former director is known for his expertise in child welfare. She said she also believes Foxhoven was known as someone that would rather walk away than implement a policy that he thought improper or dangerous to others.

“He’s not a ‘yes man,’” Flatley said in an interview with The Gazette. “He’s willing to walk away from something rather than do something immoral.”

