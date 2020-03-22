CORONAVIRUS

MAP: Iowa's known coronavirus cases by county

Shaded counties map of Iowa cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), as of March 22, 2020
Shaded counties map of Iowa cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), as of March 22, 2020
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:51PM | Sun, March 22, 2020

MAP: Iowa's known coronavirus cases by county

11:59AM | Sun, March 22, 2020

Iowa's COVID-19 cases increase to 90, with one new case in Linn County

11:30AM | Sun, March 22, 2020

22 new coronavirus cases before Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference Sunday ...

10:50AM | Sun, March 22, 2020

University of Iowa Hospitals issues 'urgent request' for donated face shields ...

10:08AM | Sun, March 22, 2020

Johnson County mayors ask residents to limit trips outside homes

07:53AM | Sun, March 22, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 22: Stay home, Johnson County mayors ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

This interactive map is regularly updated to reflect the number of Iowans who have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Iowa’s first presumptive positive coronavirus cases were publicly identified on March 8, after three Johnson County residents who had been on a cruise ship in Egypt tested positive for the virus.

Ninety Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 22.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:03PM | Sat, March 21, 2020

New features to launch in Gazette in coming week

05:31PM | Sat, March 21, 2020

University of Iowa hospitals rewards employees amid coronavirus crisis with lump ...

12:37PM | Sat, March 21, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 21: Linn County reports first case

12:16PM | Sat, March 21, 2020

Watch live: Coronavirus task force daily briefing, March 21

10:29AM | Sat, March 21, 2020

Linn County confirms first three coronavirus cases

07:00AM | Sat, March 21, 2020

Religious leaders find virtual ways to worship during COVID-19
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa's COVID-19 cases increase to 90, with one new case in Linn County

22 new coronavirus cases before Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference Sunday

University of Iowa Hospitals issues 'urgent request' for donated face shields

Johnson County mayors ask residents to limit trips outside homes

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Linn County confirms first three coronavirus cases

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 22: Stay home, Johnson County mayors urge

Iowa City apartment fire displaces residents, causes $80K damage

University of Iowa hospitals rewards employees amid coronavirus crisis with lump-sum payments

New features to launch in Gazette in coming week

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.