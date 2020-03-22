MAP: Iowa's known coronavirus cases by county

This interactive map is regularly updated to reflect the number of Iowans who have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Iowa’s first presumptive positive coronavirus cases were publicly identified on March 8, after three Johnson County residents who had been on a cruise ship in Egypt tested positive for the virus.
Ninety Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 22.
06:03PM | Sat, March 21, 2020
05:31PM | Sat, March 21, 2020
12:37PM | Sat, March 21, 2020
12:16PM | Sat, March 21, 2020
10:29AM | Sat, March 21, 2020
07:00AM | Sat, March 21, 2020