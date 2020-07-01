School reopening plans: Iowa City to require masks while Cedar Rapids, Linn-Mar, College Community, Marion decisions coming soon

With less than two months until the first day of school, school districts in the Cedar Rapids-Marion area on Wednesday promised more information “in the coming weeks” about how classes will resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa City Community School District officials, meanwhile, announced on Tuesday their guidelines for students’ and staff’s return — including socially-distanced classroom configurations, plexiglass guards in high-density areas of the building and required face masks or shields, with medical exemptions.

School districts and accredited private schools were required to submit “Return to Learn” plans to the state by Wednesday.

Documents submitted to the Iowa Department of Education were a set of assurances, Iowa City Schools interim Superintendent Matt Degner said during a Tuesday evening board meeting, and details of many districts’ plans remain in development.

Iowa school districts are preparing for three scenarios: a return to face-to-face instruction, continuing distance and online learning, and a hybrid of those two scenarios.

Superintendents for the Cedar Rapids Community, College Community, Linn-Mar Community and Marion Independent schools districts said in a joint statement Wednesday they will work with Linn County Public Health to support their safety plans and personal protective equipment needs for in-person learning.

The statement did not offer details about PPE requirements next school year.

“We realize there is much unrest with the ‘unknown’ and that our community would like information as soon as possible about the format in which students will be educated when we return in August,” the statement, signed by Superintendents Noreen Bush, Doug Wheeler, Shannon Bisgard and Janelle Brouwer, reads. “We will communicate with our families and community as soon as possible with those decisions.”

The Iowa Department of Education last week released its reopening school guidance, which included cautioning against face mask requirements for all staff and students. The two-page guidance was roundly criticized by school administrators and teachers across the state, and clarification was published Tuesday.

“Our guidance is not against the use of face coverings when feasible to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” department spokeswoman Heather Doe said in an email Wednesday. “What our guidance does say is that we do not recommend schools implement a broad policy that requires face coverings for ALL students and staff because of the considerable health and safety, legal and training implications for such a policy.”

Doe said state officials are continuing to have discussions with schools related to reopening and supplies need to manage COVID-19. While the department acknowledges schools’ interest in “more information on how to address and handle potential outbreaks this fall,” she said, “public health experts are best positioned to address these types of concerns.”

