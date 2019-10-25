Two-thirds of Carson King gift received

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, to date, has received more than $1.9 million of the $3-plus million raised by an Iowa State University fan whose beer sign aired during ESPN coverage of last month’s Cy-Hawk game went viral and morphed into a national campaign.

More than 35,000 donors from all 50 states and Puerto Rico gave a total of $920,112.10 to Carson King’s Venmo account — after King, 24, initially sought help replenishing his Busch Light supply and then, surprised by actual donations, announced he was redirecting profits to the Children’s Hospital.

As the money began to pour in — along with good will from thousands and national media attention — Venmo and Anheuser Busch committed to match the total King raised through the end of September.

Including last-minute gifts that came in after the campaign’s close, the total raised reached $3,004,202.14. And more than $1.9 million has been received, according to the UI Center for Advancement, the university’s independent fundraising arm.

That total received includes all the payments made to King’s Venmo account and the Venmo matching gift, according to Center for Advancement spokeswoman Dana Larson, who said the Busch match remains in process.

“We continue to work with donors to facilitate the remaining gifts,” she said.

In that the center typically uses a portion of donations for “the university’s ongoing fundraising efforts,” Larson said less than 2.5 percent of the King gift will be used as such — amounting to about $75,000.

When Busch and Venmo first committed to matching King’s fundraising efforts, giving was under $10,000.

The weekslong campaign involved many twists and turns — including since the campaign’s close — with members of the public slamming the Des Moines Register for its coverage of King, and the Register-run RAGBRAI staff resigning over the company’s efforts to stifle their speech on the King story.

