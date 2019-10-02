Carson King-Children's Hospital campaign tops $3 million - with the help of Busch Light distributors

IOWA CITY — Busch Light distributors across the State of Iowa on Wednesday put in the final $41,000 needed to push Carson King’s feel-good fundraiser for the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital past $3 million.

“We did it,” King, 24, of Altoona, tweeted, along with a picture announcing the final total.

When Anheuser-Busch and Venmo committed via social media on Sept. 17 to match funds King had raised on a whim for the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, the donated total was under $10,000.

But with King’s announcement he’d keep fundraising through the end of the month — and with media far and wide airing stories on the campaign that started with King’s joke sign on ESPN College GameDay requesting Busch Light money — the total shot up, reaching $100,000 two days later.

By the end of the matching portion of the campaign — Sept. 30 — individual donors to King’s online Venmo account raised just under $1 million — $920,112.10 — multiplying the Venmo and Busch matches 92 times from where they started.

With other corporate gifts and commitments, the campaign had generated $2.95 million as of Tuesday — and then the local Busch Light distributors stepped in Wednesday.

“The local distributors of Busch Light across the state have committed an additional $40,000 to bridge the gap left of the $3 million Carson King goal,” according to a news release. “The nine family-owned wholesalers operating out of 13 locations across Iowa are proud to be part of this great cause.”

Anheuser-Busch fielded vast and widespread criticism last week when it announced it would cut ties with King due to racist tweets he made seven years ago while in high school. The Des Moines Register asked King about those tweets, prompting him to publicly apologize.

The Register too fielded widespread criticism after its reporter on the story was found to have racist and offensive tweets of his own from years ago. That reporter no longer is with The Register.

As for the Anhesuer-Busch parent company, a spokesman told The Gazette on Wednesday, “I can confirm Busch will be matching Carson’s final balance of $920,112.10 in full.”

Officials with the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital are ironing out details of the money transfer, including whether it will be taxed, according to a UI Health Care spokeswoman Molly Rossiter. The university also did not disclose how many direct donations it received in conjunction with King’s campaign and how much it’s received to date — including whether Busch and Venmo have yet fulfilled their matching commitments.

“We’re still working through all of these questions on our end,” Rossiter said.

The university is planning an event to recognize “all of the generous support and the impact it will have on pediatric patients and their families” for the weekend of the next home Hawkeye game — which is Oct. 12 against Penn State.

Hospital officials are working with King to determine how to direct those funds he raised.

“We’re hoping to have all of those answers for a media event sometime next week,” Rossiter said.

Although King has suspended his Venmo account, which was continue to attract Children’s Hospital donations past the campaign’s end, King is directing those still interested in giving to givetoiowa.org, which is the UI Center for Advancement — the institution’s independent fundraising arm.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com