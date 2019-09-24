Sports

Busch will end ties with Carson King after report highlights social media posts he made as 16-year-old

King apologized for racist media posts from 2012

Gazette staff

Anheuser-Busch will have no additional ties with digital media sensation Carson King, whose antics at the Cy-Hawk football game earlier this month have brought in more than $1 million in pledges for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, several media outlets, including the Des Moines Register, reported Tuesday night.

The issue: racist social media posts King, 24, made in 2012 when he was a 16-year-old high school student.

In a statement Tuesday, King said the fundraiser that began when he held up a sign on ESPN GameDay seeking money for beer has brought in $1.4 million so far.

“Much of this happened because of social media — it has the power to bring people together for a common good. And also make your life very public.”

His statement went on to apologize for the years-old social media posts,

“I am embarrassed and stunned to reflect on what I thought was funny when I was 16 years old,” his statement said. “I want to sincerely apologize.”

The Register reported that the social media post in question came up during a “routine background check” on King, a former Iowa State University student who now works security at Prairie Meadows Casino in Altoona.

Busch said in a statement to the Gazette that it would honor its donations made so far.

“Carson King had multiple social media posts that do not align with our values as a brand or as a company and we will have no further association with him. We are honoring our commitment by donating more than $350,000 to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics,” the Anheuser-Busch company said in a statement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Des Moines Register story is posted online here.

Gazette staff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Dubuque Wahlert volleyball star Aliyah Carter has all the shots

No. 2 Iowa City Liberty volleyball back to winning ways with sweep of Linn-Mar

Photos: Iowa City Liberty vs. Linn-Mar, Iowa high school volleyball

Even during Iowa football's bye week, beat-up Hawkeyes get more beat up

Iowa State football notebook: Tight ends are making an impact this season

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

'Economic engine' of Cy-Hawk rivalry will continue, officials say.

C.R. man charged with sex exploitation of children, connected to Philippines livestreaming investigation

Seniors keep working: More are staying on the job - some for money, some for fulfillment

Cedar Rapids acquires remnants of Rock Island Railroad bridge for pedestrian span

Iowa U.S. House Democrats support impeachment inquiry

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.