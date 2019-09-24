Busch will end ties with Carson King after report highlights social media posts he made as 16-year-old

Anheuser-Busch will have no additional ties with digital media sensation Carson King, whose antics at the Cy-Hawk football game earlier this month have brought in more than $1 million in pledges for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, several media outlets, including the Des Moines Register, reported Tuesday night.

The issue: racist social media posts King, 24, made in 2012 when he was a 16-year-old high school student.

In a statement Tuesday, King said the fundraiser that began when he held up a sign on ESPN GameDay seeking money for beer has brought in $1.4 million so far.

“Much of this happened because of social media — it has the power to bring people together for a common good. And also make your life very public.”

His statement went on to apologize for the years-old social media posts,

“I am embarrassed and stunned to reflect on what I thought was funny when I was 16 years old,” his statement said. “I want to sincerely apologize.”

The Register reported that the social media post in question came up during a “routine background check” on King, a former Iowa State University student who now works security at Prairie Meadows Casino in Altoona.

Busch said in a statement to the Gazette that it would honor its donations made so far.

“Carson King had multiple social media posts that do not align with our values as a brand or as a company and we will have no further association with him. We are honoring our commitment by donating more than $350,000 to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics,” the Anheuser-Busch company said in a statement.

