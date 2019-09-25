Thousands respond to Carson King UI Children's Hospital fundraiser fallout

Tens of thousands of people are responding today to The Des Moines Register’s reporting of past tweets from an Iowa State fan-turned-unexpected fundraiser and Anheuser-Busch’s decision to cut ties with him because of two social media comments he made over eight years ago.

Carson King — whose Sept. 14 jocular appeal for beer money aired on ESPN’s College GameDay catapulted him into the national spotlight when he redirected proceeds to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital — on Tuesday night proactively addressed racist tweets from 2012.

“Eight years ago — when I was a sophomore in high school, I made some social media posts with my friends that quoted and referenced the show Tosh. O,” King, now 24, said in a statement about his actions as a 16-year-old.

When reminded of the tweets by a reporter with The Register, King said he reread them and understands they were “offensive and hurtful.”

“I am embarrassed and stunned to reflect on what I thought was funny when I was 16 years old,” he said. “I want to sincerely apologize.”

He expressed gratitude for the passage of time, allowing high schoolers to “grow up and hopefully become responsible and caring kids.”

King also highlighted the power of social media to inspire thousands to give to a good cause while also being able to drudge up poor decisions from the past.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The outcry and support has been widespread in the hours since The Register posted its story online Tuesday night characterizing King’s racist tweets.

Busch — which had been making tallboy cans imprinted with King’s face and had promised a year’s supply to the Altoona man — cut future ties. The company vowed to honor its commitment to match the more than $350,000 that had been raised to date.

“Carson King had multiple social media posts that do not align with our values as a brand or as a company and we will have no further association with him,” according to a Busch statement.

But members of the public outraged by the takedown of the unexpected Iowa hero responded by digging into The Register reporter who wrote the story — finding racially-charged and offensive tweets from his past and calling for his firing.

The Register responded with a statement from Executive Editor Carol Hunter, published across social media, along with a separate explanation about how they reported the King story, posted to The Register’s website.

Previous coverage Busch will end ties with Carson King after report highlights social media posts he made as 16-year-old Anheuser-Busch will have no additional ties with digital media sensation Carson King, whose antics at the Cy-Hawk football game earlier this month have brought in more than $1 million in pledges for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, several media outlets, including the Des Moines Register, reported Tuesday night. Continue Reading

As of 10:30 a.m., more than 11,000 people had commented on The Register’s Facebook post of the letter, with many slamming its decision to report King’s old tweets. As many also called for the reporter Aaron Calvin’s firing, The Register also posted on Facebook that it’s investigating.

“The Register is aware of reports of inappropriate social media posts by one of our staffers, and an investigation has begun.”

By midmorning, thousands of people had unliked and unfollowed The Register on Facebook and Twitter, where readers also were calling for subscription cancellations and the hashtags #standwithcarson and #canceltheregister were circulating.

Some were calling on other beer companies to pick up the endorsement.

Venmo, the digital platform on which King is raising the money, has not come out with a statement on whether it will maintain its promise to match the money raised for the Children’s Hospital.

According to King’s Facebook page, the total — including corporate gifts and matches — was at more than $1.13 million Tuesday morning. And gifts were still pouring in Wednesday morning, with comments like, “We’ve got your back kid,” and “Our past mistakes don’t define us.”

Register editor Hunter declined to comment further Wednesday. King didn’t immediately return a call from The Gazette.

His dad, Mick King, said the family is “extremely proud” of his son and the way he’s handled both the spotlight and the controversy.

“There is not a better kid on this Earth than my son Carson,” he said. “We are really proud of him and what a great job he’s done. We are just really disappointed in what happened with The Des Moines Register.”

King said, however, the donations are continuing to come in — even with Busch severing ties.

“That’s their deal,” he said. “We’re sorry that they have done that and feel bad about it. But they’ve got to do what they’ve to do. It’s just too bad something that happened clear back when he was a teenager eight years ago … he just really feels horrible about it.

“But he’s going to continue with the fundraiser and making sure all the kids are taken care of.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com