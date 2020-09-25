Business

BAE Systems expects to break ground on $139 million Cedar Rapids facility in October

Former Collins Aerospace division has about 700 employees

This rendering shows the planned BAE Systems facility at the corner of 76th Avenue and Sixth Street SW in Cedar Rapids.
This rendering shows the planned BAE Systems facility at the corner of 76th Avenue and Sixth Street SW in Cedar Rapids. About 700 former Collins Aerospace employees will work at the site. (Submitted Photo)
/

Background

CEDAR RAPIDS — Raytheon Technologies, the parent company of Collins Aerospace, agreed in January to sell its military GPS business to United Kingdom-based BAE Systems for $1.925 billion after U.S. Department of Justice antitrust regulators ordered Raytheon to divest it. The division has about 700 employees.

In July, BAE Systems brought plans to the Cedar Rapids City Council to build a $139 million classified defense aerospace facility, keeping those employees in Eastern Iowa.

The project is at the southwest corner of 76th Avenue and Sixth Street SW.

What’s happened since

Groundbreaking for the project likely will be “toward the end of October,” a BAE Systems spokesman told The Gazette.

Heavy machinery already is at the site. The expected completion date is September 2022, according to documents submitted to the Cedar Rapids City Council.

BAE Systems also has received financial support from local and state governments.

The Cedar Rapids City Council unanimously approved $14.5 million in property tax incentives for the project, and the Iowa Economic Development Authority approved $7.5 million in state tax credits.

In the meantime, BAE Systems employees are continuing to work at Collins Aerospace facilities until the BAE Systems facility is ready.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Youth sports program Dreeam Sports grows into mentorship model in Cedar Rapids Kids, parents see there's 'more to life'

Raymond James Financial gives $100,000 to Iowa derecho efforts

After inspecting 5 meatpacking plants where thousands of workers were sickened, Iowa regulators issue one fine: $957

Fraud, backlogs disrupt unemployment payments

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hart and Miller-Meeks debate health care, pandemic

Religious freedom fight still taking on University of Iowa

President Trump, Theresa Greenfield gaining in Iowa, poll finds

Former Cedar Rapids schools custodian convicted of sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

Pleasant Creek campground, shelters reopen after derecho

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.