BAE Systems will pay nearly $2 billion for Collins Aerospace's military GPS business

Collins Aerospace will divest its military GPS business to United Kingdom-based BAE Systems, in response to a federal antitrust request as parent company United Technologies Corp. prepares to merge with Raytheon Co.

BAE Systems, an international defense, aerospace and security company, has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire the GPS business for $1.925 billion in cash, it announced Monday morning.

BAE Systems also entered a similar agreement to pay $275 million in cash for Raytheon’s airborne tactical radios business.

The two acquisitions are conditioned on customary regulatory approvals and UTS’s completion of its $135 billion merger with Raytheon.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE Systems, said the two businesses represent a “unique opportunity” for the U.K. company’s electronics systems sector.

“It’s rare that two businesses of this quality, with such strong growth prospects and close fit to our portfolio, become available,” he said. “The strategic and financial rationale is strong and these proposed acquisitions, which are focused on areas of highest priority defence spending, will further enhance the group’s opportunity for continued growth in electronic systems.

“We look forward to welcoming the employees of the two businesses to the company, as we work together to help drive our business forward successfully.”

In an emailed statement Monday, Collins Aerospace spokeswoman Pam Tvrdy-Cleary said, “To ensure as smooth an integration as possible, with minimal disruption, BAE Systems plans to stand up a new presence in the Cedar Rapids area to which they will transition the business over time.”

Collins Aerospace’s military GPS business consists of hundreds of employees based in Cedar Rapids and in Coralville.

