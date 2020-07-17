Business

Iowa provides $7.5 million in incentives for BAE Systems project in Cedar Rapids

State, local benefits total $25.8 million for facility with 650 jobs

380 Commerce Site front entrance. A rendering from the BAE Systems project. (Submitted Photo)
The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board approved $7.5 million in state tax credits Friday morning for BAE Systems’ proposed facility that would locate 650 jobs in Cedar Rapids.

Investment tax credits account for $5.75 million of the benefits. Another $1.65 million is coming from a sales, service and use tax refund. The remaining $165,000 is via a research activity credit.

The $7.5 million of state tax credits are in addition to $18.2 million in local property tax incentives through the High Quality Jobs Program. Cedar Rapids City Council approved the 20-year, 75 percent property tax exemption Tuesday.

United Kingdom-based BAE Systems agreed to buy Collins Aerospace’s military Global Positioning System business in January for $1.925 billion. The sale came after U.S. Department of Justice regulators asked Collins’ owner, United Technologies Corp., to divest the business as part of its merger with Raytheon Co.

Employees working on the military GPS units have remained working at Collins Aerospace’s facility, but BAE Systems said there would eventually be a new facility for them.

BAE Systems considered many cities across the country, Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz told The Gazette, before agreeing to stay in Cedar Rapids.

While the 650 jobs from the project are officially considered new jobs, Pomeranz said most of those jobs are people who already live in the area and have worked for Collins Aerospace.

The 200,000-square foot facility. which will be on 76th Avenue SW and Sixth Street SW, is expected to begin construction in late September.

IEDA also approved $844,500 for JRS Pharma in Cedar Rapids, which would add 18 jobs. The City of Cedar Rapids provided $461,845 in tax abatement. The project would give the worldwide pharmaceutical excipient company added capacity with a 20,000-square foot facility, utilities and tank farm.

