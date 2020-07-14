Cedar Rapids City Council approves $14.5 million incentive package to attract global aerospace company BAE

The Cedar Rapids City Council unanimously advanced a plan Tuesday to attract global company BAE Systems to build a $139 million facility here with $14.5 million in tax incentives.

The council approved a project term sheet Tuesday to build a 200,000-square-foot classified defense aerospace facility at 76th Avenue SW and Sixth Street SW. Developer Ryan Companies will start work in October and is expected to finish the building by September 2022.

“I think it’s going to be a terrific addition besides all the dollars and the jobs that we’re keeping and that will grow in this community, so I’m really excited about it,” Mayor Brad Hart said, adding that this is potentially the largest capital investment in city history.

The city plans to incentivize the $139 million project with infrastructure improvements around the facility and a 20-year 75 percent property tax exemption, which applies to any added value to the property.

The tax exemption is subject to approval Friday by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Caleb Mason, a city economic development analyst, said the 20-year tax incentive package is subject to maintaining an employee threshold.

The developer Ryan Companies and BAE Systems would also assist city in applying for RISE grants, a state program that promotes economic development in Iowa through street construction and improvements, Mason said.

After the IEDA board considers state incentives, in July and August, Mason said the city would need to take action to establish a tax increment financing district, apply for the RISE grant through the Iowa Department of Transportation and make the project terms legally binding in a development agreement.

Mason said 550 of the 650 jobs the company will create with this facility qualify at or above high-quality job pay rate, resulting in “a very significant ripple effect in the community.”

Hart said BAE Systems is working with Kirkwood Community College to develop a curriculum so that when people are certified with that training, the individual will secure a job with the company. The global company also supports STEM initiatives in local schools, he said.

The company will occupy 160,000 square-feet of the 200,000 square-foot facility initially, Hart said, to allow for the ability to expand later.

No BAE Systems representatives spoke at the meeting Tuesday.

Council member Ann Poe said city officials hope to be a good partner as the company grows in Cedar Rapids.

She said she hopes to see opportunities for local labor workers to get involved in building the facility to pump additional money into the local economy and tap into the city’s workforce.

“We understand you had many other opportunities, but you chose us and we’re thrilled,” Poe said of the BAE management team. “The new $139 million facility and bringing with you the annual payroll for these jobs is just over the top.”

The jobs, with an average salary around $100,000, are “phenomenal jobs” to keep in the area with exciting growth prospects for young talent, council member Ashley Vanorny said.

“I think we have a wonderful pipeline between Iowa and Iowa State and Kirkwood to make sure that we continue to retain the talent and create this talent at home,” Vanorny said.

Council member Scott Overland said he sees potential for “clustering” of aerospace businesses as Collins Aerospace and now BAE Systems locate in Cedar Rapids. This means that once a number of businesses in the same industry are concentrated in an area, additional businesses move there.

Cedar Rapids has already seen that happen in the city with grain-processing companies like Cargill, Ingredion and Quaker Oats.

“We’ve concentrated that and it’s led to tremendous job growth over time, so I’m very excited to have that,” he said. “It adds to the diversity of the employment base in Cedar Rapids on a long-term basis and I look forward to growing with them as the years go by.”

