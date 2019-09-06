Whip up this Mexican dip for an easy and tasty tailgating treat

If want to spice up the tailgate spread but want to keep it simple, this Easy Mexican Dip is just what you need. It's easy to modify — just add or subtract a layer if you wish, and use as much or as little of the toppings as you’d like to suit your fellow fans' tastes.

Whip it up for the Hawkeye fans at the pregame tailgate before Saturday's Iowa football game.

Have a recipe that's a winner at the tailgate table? Share it with The Gazette and you could win a pair of tickets to an Iowa football game, plus a Hy-Vee gift card. Two winners will be chosen.

Now for the recipe:

Easy Mexican Dip

This dip should be enough for about a dozen people.

• 1 (16-ounce) can refried beans

• 1 (about 8 ounces) container avocado dip or guacamole

• 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

• 1 (8-ounce) tub sour cream

• 1 (1.25-ounce) package taco seasoning mix

• 2 to 3 tomatoes, chopped

• 1 (2.25-ounce) can sliced black olives

• 1 bunch green onions, chopped

• 1 cup grated cheese

Spread the refried beans on the bottom of an 8-by-8-inch dish. Spread the avocado dip over the beans. In an electric mixer, combine the cream cheese, sour cream and taco seasoning mix. Mix until well-blended. Spread over the avocado dip. Top with tomatoes, sliced black olives, green onions and grated cheese.

Source: Adapted by Gazette reader and University of Iowa alum Stephanie Nelson from 2006

