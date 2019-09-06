Sweeten up your tailgate spread with this cookie dough dip

Nothing is much sweeter than a Hawkeye win, but this cookie dough dip comes darn pretty close. Plus it's much healthier than diving into a bowl of actual cookie dough. This is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at your next tailgate.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Hummus

Who knew hummus could also be sweet? Make this nutrient-filled treat when the craving strikes.

• 1 (15 ounce) can chickpeas (drained and rinsed)

• 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

• 1/3 cup peanut butter of choice

• 1/4 cup agave nectar

• 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

• 3 tablespoons oats

Add all ingredients (except for chocolate chips) to a good food processor, and process until very smooth. Then mix in the chocolate chips. Serving with apple slices or graham crackers.

Source: Hy-Vee dietitians

