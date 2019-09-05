Tailgating early for Saturday's Hawkeye game? You'll want this breakfast casserole

This week’s Iowa football game against Rutgers is an early one, so why not cook up this tasty breakfast casserole to serve during your pregame tailgate?

This month, we’re sharing some of our favorite tailgate recipes, and we want to hear about yours, too. Enter our Tailgating Recipe Contest to win two 2019 Iowa football tickets and a Hy-Vee gift card. Two winners will be chosen.

Tailgating Recipe Contest Have a favorite Tailgating Recipe you can share? Enter to win a pair of Iowa Football tickets for a game in October 2019 and a Hy-Vee Gift Card. Click to enter

609 Melrose Hawkeye Tailgate Egg Casserole

Gazette reader and Hawkeye fan Barb Bonnet named this recipe after her favorite tailgate spot. She shared it with readers back in 2005. It’s perfect for those early games.

• 8 slices white bread, cut into cubes

• 1 large package Canadian bacon or ham, cubed

• 1 sausage, cooked and crumbled (optional)

• 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

• 2 cups Monterey Jack cheese

• 8 ounces cream cheese, cut into cubes

• 4 ounces chopped green chili peppers, drained

• 12 eggs

• 2 cups milk

• 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

• Dash red pepper

• Dash garlic salt

The day before the game: Arrange bread cubes evenly in a greased 9-by-13-inch glass or stoneware pan. Add meat. Sprinkle with cheeses. Top with chili peppers. In a large bowl, beat eggs until mixed. Stir in milk, mustard, red pepper and garlic salt. Pour egg mixture over casserole mix. Cover casserole with foil, and chill overnight in refrigerator. On game day, bake the casserole, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 55 minutes, until knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Source: Adapted by Barb Bonnet from “The Tailgater’s Handbook”