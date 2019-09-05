Food & Drink

Tailgating early for Saturday's Hawkeye game? You'll want this breakfast casserole

Share your top tailgate recipes and win Iowa football tickets

Game Day tailgate recipe 609 Melrose Hawkeye Tailgate egg casserole by Barb Bonnet of Cedar Rapids. (Gazette file photo)
Game Day tailgate recipe 609 Melrose Hawkeye Tailgate egg casserole by Barb Bonnet of Cedar Rapids. (Gazette file photo)

This week’s Iowa football game against Rutgers is an early one, so why not cook up this tasty breakfast casserole to serve during your pregame tailgate?

This month, we’re sharing some of our favorite tailgate recipes, and we want to hear about yours, too. Enter our Tailgating Recipe Contest to win two 2019 Iowa football tickets and a Hy-Vee gift card. Two winners will be chosen.

Tailgating Recipe Contest

Have a favorite Tailgating Recipe you can share? Enter to win a pair of Iowa Football tickets for a game in October 2019 and a Hy-Vee Gift Card.

Click to enter

609 Melrose Hawkeye Tailgate Egg Casserole

Gazette reader and Hawkeye fan Barb Bonnet named this recipe after her favorite tailgate spot. She shared it with readers back in 2005. It’s perfect for those early games.

• 8 slices white bread, cut into cubes

• 1 large package Canadian bacon or ham, cubed

• 1 sausage, cooked and crumbled (optional)

• 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

• 2 cups Monterey Jack cheese

• 8 ounces cream cheese, cut into cubes

• 4 ounces chopped green chili peppers, drained

• 12 eggs

• 2 cups milk

• 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

• Dash red pepper

• Dash garlic salt

The day before the game: Arrange bread cubes evenly in a greased 9-by-13-inch glass or stoneware pan. Add meat. Sprinkle with cheeses. Top with chili peppers. In a large bowl, beat eggs until mixed. Stir in milk, mustard, red pepper and garlic salt. Pour egg mixture over casserole mix. Cover casserole with foil, and chill overnight in refrigerator. On game day, bake the casserole, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 55 minutes, until knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Source: Adapted by Barb Bonnet from “The Tailgater’s Handbook”

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Food & Drink ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Fundraiser aims to keep Kurt Friese's legacy, memory alive

10 must-haves for game day tailgating

This Black and Gold Salsa is perfect for Iowa Hawkeye tailgating

Things to do: Festival of Iowa Beers, celebrate Big Grove's birthday, plus more food events you shouldn't miss

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Beer made Milwaukee famous. Can water quality keep the legacy alive?

Treading Water: Millions of dollars riding on water quality in the Midwest

Rep. Steve King says water from toilet fountain at detention center was 'actually pretty good'

Iowa can't give up on caucus accessibility

Cargill refocuses on original site for rail yard

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.