Get ready for early Hawkeye kickoff with this delicious Pregame Pinwheels recipe

Kickoff is before noon this Saturday as Iowa takes on Rutgers, so we’re tailgating early. If you are looking for a dish to keep your tailgaters happy that’s not quite breakfast but not quite lunch, these Pregame Pinwheels will do the trick.

If you consider your self the master chef of the tailgate party, you could win two tickets to an Iowa game on us. Enter The Gazette’s Tailgate Recipe Contest to win a pair of tickets and a Hy-Vee gift card. Two winners will be selected.

Tailgating Recipe Contest Have a favorite Tailgating Recipe you can share? Enter to win a pair of Iowa Football tickets for a game in October 2019 and a Hy-Vee Gift Card. Click to enter

Pregame Pinwheels

Makes 24 pinwheels

Bake these spiral biscuits ahead of time and pack them in a heat-and-tote food carrier to keep warm.

• 3 cups buttermilk baking mix (Pioneer Brand recommended)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves (or 1½ teaspoons dried basil leaves)

• 1 cup milk

• 3 tablespoons bottled Caesar or Ranch salad dressing

• 3/4 cup freshly shredded Parmesan cheese or finely shredded mozzarella cheese

• Garlic salt

• 1 jar (14 ounce) prepared pizza sauce

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In large bowl, stir together baking mix, basil and milk to form a stiff dough.

Turn out onto surface dusted with flour; knead 10 times. Roll out dough into a 12-inch by 9-inch rectangle about 1/4-inch thick. Spread with salad dressing; sprinkle with cheese. Beginning with long side, roll up one half of dough toward the center (like a jelly roll). Roll remaining half toward center.

Cut down the center to make 2 rolls. Cut each roll into 12 slices; place slices on baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle slices with garlic salt.

Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until pinwheels are golden brown.

Meanwhile, heat pizza sauce until hot. Serve warm pinwheels with pizza sauce for dipping.

Extra Points

1. For quick and easy cutting of biscuit dough, use a piece of clean dental floss. Simply wrap the floss around the dough, cross over and pull in opposite directions.

2. Place these baked pinwheels, wrapped in foil, on a gas or charcoal grill to warm at your tailgate, if desired.

3. Purchased pizza sauce makes this appetizer a snap to prepare. Heat it at home, then pour into a thermos to keep it warm until serving.

Source: “Tailgates to Touchdowns: Fabulous Football Foods” by Nina Swan-Kohler