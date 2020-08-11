Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds news conference at 11 a.m., expected to provide storm updates

Gov. Kim Reynolds will speak at 11 a.m. Tuesday as part of her twice-weekly news conferences. You can watch the live stream in the video above.

The governor is expected to share updates about the powerful storm — a derecho — that devastated many parts of the state on Monday. Winds over 100 mph swept the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas, ripping hundreds of trees from the ground and roofs off of buildings, and leaving hundreds of thousands without power across the state.

