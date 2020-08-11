IOWA DERECHO 2020

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds news conference at 11 a.m., expected to provide storm updates

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response Aug. 4 to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference in Johns
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response Aug. 4 to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference in Johnston. The refusal of Gov. Reynolds to require Iowans to wear masks in public has prompted at least three cities and a county to impose their own local ordinances setting up what could be a legal battle over whether local officials have the authority to impose such demands. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)

Gov. Kim Reynolds will speak at 11 a.m. Tuesday as part of her twice-weekly news conferences. You can watch the live stream in the video above. 

The governor is expected to share updates about the powerful storm — a derecho — that devastated many parts of the state on Monday. Winds over 100 mph swept the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas, ripping hundreds of trees from the ground and roofs off of buildings, and leaving hundreds of thousands without power across the state. 

MORE ON THE STORM:

» LATEST UPDATES: Check here for the most recent news on cleanup, outages and more

» POWER OUTAGES: The latest on power outages in Eastern Iowa

» WHAT HAPPENED: What we know after yesterday's storms

» PHOTOS: Flip through the images of the devastation in Linn, Johnson counties

