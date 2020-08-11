PHOTOS: Storm damage across Eastern Iowa

PHOTOS: Storm damage across Eastern Iowa

Straight-line winds felled trees, damaged homes and knocked out power to more than 150,000 customers.

/ 38

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Gazette not delivering to home subscribers today in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City

Hiawatha man convicted of sexual abuse of 14-year-old girl

Lawsuit sheds light on moments before University of Iowa student froze to death

Iowa COVID-19 cases reach 49,000

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids, Iowa City areas walloped by 100+ mph hurricane-force winds

Cedar Rapids woman charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbings

U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer married Saturday

University of Iowa steadfast in plan for in-person learning this fall

Collins Aerospace to lay off 72 Iowa employees

Trending