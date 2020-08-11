About 140,000 in Eastern Iowa without power Tuesday morning following derecho storm

More than 100,000 residents in Linn and Johnson counties remain out of power Wednesday morning after a heavy storm with winds estimated at 100 miles per hour tore through much of the Midwest.

As of 7:57 a.m., almost all of Alliant Energy’s customers in Linn and Johnson counties remained without power. Only 3,365 customers in Linn County and 425 customers in Johnson County had power.

MidAmerican Energy Company still has 16,935 of its 47,836 Johnson County customers without power. Spokesman Geoff Greenwood told The Gazette Monday evening some customers may not have power restored for “more than a day.”

A little over 19,000 of Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative’s 30,500 customers are without power Tuesday morning, spokeswoman Carrie Langridge said. Langridge said Linn County REC is telling customers to “plan for an extended outage.”

A spokeswoman from Alliant Energy declined to provide an estimate for when power will be restored Monday evening, saying the company is “still assessing the damage.”

This article is developing. Check TheGazette.com later for more updates.

