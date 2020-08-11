Iowa storm updates: Latest info on cleanup, closures, power outages in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City areas

Here are the latest updates on storm cleanup, road closures, power outages and more in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas. Gazette staff will continue to update this article as information is available throughout the day.

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 6 counties including Johnson, but not Linn

News release from the Governor's Office:

Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation in response to a severe weather system that moved across Iowa and caused widespread damage August 10.



The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather in Boone, Clinton, Dallas, Johnson, Marshall, and Story counties. The proclamation also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for Dallas, Johnson, Marshall, and Story counties.



The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.



Disaster Case Management is a program to address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor's proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit iowacommunityaction.org.

Iowa City crews surveying damage; Johnson County declares disaster

Monday’s storm caused widespread damage throughout Iowa City, Assistant City Manager Ashley Monroe said Tuesday.

“We have multiple neighborhoods that were impacted either in a minor way or a major way,” Monroe said. “We have streets that are clearly impacted by fallen power lines or service lines.”

Monroe said city crews worked late into the night to clear fallen trees from streets. However, in some areas, power lines have been entangled in fallen trees that have not yet been removed. Monroe said the city is working with MidAmerican Energy to address those.

Some traffic signals in the city remain without power and some city facilities lost power, as well. Monroe said the city obtained generators to get those facilities up and running in order to continue to provide services to citizens.

Johnson County declared a countywide disaster, which opens up resources to Iowa City, Monroe said. The city will work with the Department of Transportation to coordinate on debris collection, she said.

Some Corridor grocery stores still were without power Tuesday morning. The Hy-Vee on First Avenue in Iowa City is selling only nonperishables as store managers worked to put refrigerated items in cold storage trucks or throw the food away, district store director Tony Morrow said.

"There are people getting through, but they can’t get milk or meat or anything like that," he said. But "as many people are out of power, they aren’t going to stock up on groceries."

— Lee Hermiston and Erin Jordan

Johnson County EMA director: Damage highest in Solon; Linn County hit "10 times worse"

Plan for the worst and hope for the best.

That’s the message Tuesday from Johnson County Emergency Management Director Dave Wilson. Wilson said it could be three to four days before power is restored throughout the county after a powerful storm ripped through the state on Monday.

Monday’s derecho – a powerful, straight-line wind storm – was similar in ferocity to a storm that ravaged the county in 1998, Wilson said.

“It demolished a bunch of the county,” Wilson said of the 1998 storm.

The storm had 80 mph winds with some amateur reports of 113 mph gusts, Wilson said. The storm severely damaged trees, flipped over semis and sent debris flying.

“Basically, anything that wasn’t stapled down … became a flying projectile,” Wilson said.

There are reports of injuries, though those seem to be confined to those injured in storm-related vehicle crashes, Wilson said. He was not aware of any fatalities.

Wilson said Linn County was hit “10 times worse” than Johnson County. The magnitude of damage is highest in Solon, Wilson said. He added that densely populated areas of Iowa City and Coralville wild mature trees also saw a lot of damage.

Wilson said a countywide disaster declaration was made Monday after the storm. That allows the county to access state resources in responding to the storm. Should federal resources become available, the county will be able to access those, as well, Wilson said.

— Lee Hermiston

Storm debris collection in Iowa City

From the City of Iowa City:

Here is what residents can do with post-storm materials: Beginning Tuesday, August 11, 2020, City crews will remove storm debris that is at the back of the curb in the City Right of Way.

Do not place debris around fire hydrants, mail boxes, sign posts, or other obstructions. Please leave room around piles so equipment can safely access the debris.

1. Large limbs greater than four inches in diameter and longer than four feet, including tree trunks up to six feet in length, will be picked up with an endloader or skid steer. Please note collection may not happen on your regular garbage collection day.

2. Iowa City residents who have City of Iowa City curbside garbage pick-up service may place smaller limbs, sticks and loose leaf debris in yard waste containers (City issued carts or residents’ own containers sized between 20 and 35 gallons and weighing less than 50 pounds). These items will be picked up on normal garbage days and staff will run extra routes as staffing and equipment allow. Wood waste and brush that is four inches in diameter or less should be securely tied in bundles that are no bigger around than 18 inches and no more than 48 inches in length. Please note these will be picked up manually by staff so must meet the requirements to be picked up.

3. Residents of Iowa City, Johnson County, and other communities served by the Iowa City Landfill may also take limbs and wood debris directly to the Iowa City Landfill at 3900 Hebl Avenue SW, west of the City limits on Melrose Avenue / IWV Road. There are no size limitations or bundling requirements on limbs or branches that are dropped off at the Landfill, and no disposal fees are charged. Landfill hours are Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please plan on long lines and wait times.

A video on how to properly dispose of materials can also be found online.

Over 100,000 still without power in Linn, Johnson counties

More than 100,000 residents in Linn and Johnson counties remain out of power Wednesday morning after a heavy storm with winds estimated at 100 miles per hour tore through much of the Midwest.

As of 7:57 a.m., almost all of Alliant Energy’s customers in Linn and Johnson counties remained without power. Only 3,365 customers in Linn County and 425 customers in Johnson County had power.

MidAmerican Energy Company still has 16,935 of its 47,836 Johnson County customers without power. Spokesman Geoff Greenwood told The Gazette Monday evening some customers may not have power restored for “more than a day.”

— John Steppe

No garbage collection Tuesday in Cedar Rapids

There will be no garbage, recycling, or yard waste collection on Tuesday. Sanitation crews have been redeployed to assist Public Works and Forestry crews with debris removal. Plans to restore collection services will be announced at a future date, pending debris removal. When collection resumes, garbage carts will be prioritized. City staff continue to work on plans for public debris removal.

Updates will be posted to the city's website at cedar-rapids.org.

