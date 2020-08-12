IOWA DERECHO 2020

Cedar Rapids clinics: What's open, closed, following the derecho

The bottom portion of a stoplight dangles from the pole in northwest Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids clinics: What's open, closed, following the derecho

Even as the Cedar Rapids hospitals saw power restored to their main campuses earlier this week, many associated clinics remain closed Thursday as a result of power outages.

As of Wednesday, the COVID-19 Sample Acquisition Clinic as well as all urgent cares, family medicine and other UnityPoint clinics in the metro area are closed.

Some MercyCare Community Physician clinics also still are without power. In addition, to closures at MercyCare Marion and MercyCare Prairie Creek, certain specialty services remain unavailable as of Wednesday.

Those include Mercy’s Ears, Nose and Throat Clinic, Mercy Family Counseling and Physical therapy at the Mercy Health Plaza.

Here are some of the clinics that are open, or reopening starting Wednesday or Thursday, according to hospital officials.

UnityPoint Health-associated clinics:

• UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine Westdale

• The urgent care at Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa

Mercy Medical Center-associated clinics:

• MercyCare North Liberty Urgent Care and Family Practice

• MercyCare Alberts/Cahalan

• MercyCare Center Point

• MercyCare Central City

• MercyCare Employee Health Center

• MercyCare Health Partners

• MercyCare Internist Associates and Nephrology

• MercyCare Medical District

• MercyCare Monticello

• Mercy Pediatric Center

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

