Live: Iowa high school wrestling state duals updates, schedule, stream

It’s state duals day at the 2020 Iowa high school state wrestling tournament. Twenty-four teams will battle at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines a day before the traditional tournament begins.
Eight teams qualified in each of the three classes with regional wins last week. Back to defend their 2019 championships are Southeast Polk in 3A, West Delaware in 2A and Don Bosco in 1A. All three are seeded No. 1
Here’s how to watch and follow along. This post will be updated throughout the day with the latest scores and coverage.
State duals coverage
» A closer look at the Gazette area teams, plus class-by-class predictions
» West Delaware strives to be its best in repeat state wrestling title quest
Watch, follow state duals
Live stream: TrackWrestling ($)
TV: none
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
State duals schedule, scores
Class 1A
Quarterfinals — 9 a.m.
No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 8 Woodbury Central
No. 4 Lake Mills vs. No. 5 Logan-Magnolia
No. 2 Lisbon vs. No. 7 Clarion CGD
No. 3 West Sioux vs. No. 6 Denver
Consolation semifinals — 11 a.m.
DB/WC loser vs. LM/L-M loser
Lisbon/CGD loser vs. WS/Denver loser
Semifinals — 1 p.m.
DB/WC winner vs. LM/L-M winner
Lisbon/CGD winner vs. WS/Denver winner
7th Place match — 4:30 p.m.
Consolation semifinal loser vs. Consolation semifinal loser
5th Place match — 4:30 p.m.
Consolation semifinal winner vs. Consolation semifinal winner
3rd Place match — 6:30 p.m.
Semifinal loser vs. Semifinal loser
Championship — 6:30 p.m.
Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner
Class 2A
Quarterfinals — 9 a.m.
No. 1 West Delaware vs. No. 8 Humboldt
No. 4 Osage vs. No. 5 Davenport Assumption
No. 2 Independence vs. No. 7 Winterset
No. 3 Williamsburg vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Consolation semifinals — 11 a.m.
WD/Humboldt loser vs. Osage/Assumption loser
Indee/Winterset loser vs. Williamsburg/SBL loser
Semifinals — 1 p.m.
WD/Humboldt winner vs. Osage/Assumption winner
Indee/Winterset winner vs. Williamsburg/SBL winner
7th Place match — 4:30 p.m.
Consolation semifinal loser vs. Consolation semifinal loser
5th Place match — 4:30 p.m.
Consolation semifinal winner vs. Consolation semifinal winner
3rd Place match — 6:30 p.m.
Semifinal loser vs. Semifinal loser
Championship — 6:30 p.m.
Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner
Class 3A
Quarterfinals — 11 a.m.
No. 1 Southeast Polk vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley
No. 4 Bettendorf vs. No. 5 North Scott
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. No. 7 Indianola
No. 3 Fort Dodge vs. No. 6 Waukee
Consolation semifinals — 1 p.m.
SEP/Valley loser vs. Bettendorf/NS loser
WSR/Indianola loser vs. FD/Waukee loser
Semifinals — 1 p.m.
SEP/Valley winner vs. Bettendorf/NS winner
WSR/Indianola winner vs. FD/Waukee winner
7th Place match — 4:30 p.m.
Consolation semifinal loser vs. Consolation semifinal loser
5th Place match — 4:30 p.m.
Consolation semifinal winner vs. Consolation semifinal winner
3rd Place match — 6:30 p.m.
Semifinal loser vs. Semifinal loser
Championship — 6:30 p.m.
Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner