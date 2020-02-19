Live: Iowa high school wrestling state duals updates, schedule, stream

It’s state duals day at the 2020 Iowa high school state wrestling tournament. Twenty-four teams will battle at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines a day before the traditional tournament begins.

Eight teams qualified in each of the three classes with regional wins last week. Back to defend their 2019 championships are Southeast Polk in 3A, West Delaware in 2A and Don Bosco in 1A. All three are seeded No. 1

Here’s how to watch and follow along. This post will be updated throughout the day with the latest scores and coverage.

State duals coverage

Watch, follow state duals

Live stream: TrackWrestling ($)

TV: none

State duals schedule, scores

Class 1A

Quarterfinals — 9 a.m.

No. 1 Don Bosco vs. No. 8 Woodbury Central

No. 4 Lake Mills vs. No. 5 Logan-Magnolia

No. 2 Lisbon vs. No. 7 Clarion CGD

No. 3 West Sioux vs. No. 6 Denver

Consolation semifinals — 11 a.m.

DB/WC loser vs. LM/L-M loser

Lisbon/CGD loser vs. WS/Denver loser

Semifinals — 1 p.m.

DB/WC winner vs. LM/L-M winner

Lisbon/CGD winner vs. WS/Denver winner

7th Place match — 4:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal loser vs. Consolation semifinal loser

5th Place match — 4:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal winner vs. Consolation semifinal winner

3rd Place match — 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal loser vs. Semifinal loser

Championship — 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner

Class 2A

Quarterfinals — 9 a.m.

No. 1 West Delaware vs. No. 8 Humboldt

No. 4 Osage vs. No. 5 Davenport Assumption

No. 2 Independence vs. No. 7 Winterset

No. 3 Williamsburg vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Consolation semifinals — 11 a.m.

WD/Humboldt loser vs. Osage/Assumption loser

Indee/Winterset loser vs. Williamsburg/SBL loser

Semifinals — 1 p.m.

WD/Humboldt winner vs. Osage/Assumption winner

Indee/Winterset winner vs. Williamsburg/SBL winner

7th Place match — 4:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal loser vs. Consolation semifinal loser

5th Place match — 4:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal winner vs. Consolation semifinal winner

3rd Place match — 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal loser vs. Semifinal loser

Championship — 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner

Class 3A

Quarterfinals — 11 a.m.

No. 1 Southeast Polk vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley

No. 4 Bettendorf vs. No. 5 North Scott

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. No. 7 Indianola

No. 3 Fort Dodge vs. No. 6 Waukee

Consolation semifinals — 1 p.m.

SEP/Valley loser vs. Bettendorf/NS loser

WSR/Indianola loser vs. FD/Waukee loser

Semifinals — 1 p.m.

SEP/Valley winner vs. Bettendorf/NS winner

WSR/Indianola winner vs. FD/Waukee winner

7th Place match — 4:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal loser vs. Consolation semifinal loser

5th Place match — 4:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal winner vs. Consolation semifinal winner

3rd Place match — 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal loser vs. Semifinal loser

Championship — 6:30 p.m.

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner