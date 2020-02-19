Photos: Williamsburg vs. Independence, Class 2A Iowa high school state duals semifinals
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
/ 35
Related Articles
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Hundreds of “Whip-It” containers found in Iowa City woman’s car
- Fight at Washington High School prompts police investigation
- Jerry Burns shows little reaction when accused of killing Michelle Martinko
- Mister Car Wash to open two new Cedar Rapids sites this week
- Steve Bergman of Iowa City West notches 600th career victory
- Springville girls’ basketball takes a step toward another deep postseason run