Lisbon takes down Don Bosco in thriller for state duals title

DES MOINES — The clash everyone wanted. The thriller that was expected.

Lisbon and Don Bosco battled to the final match in the season’s most important dual between the rival programs and perennial powers.

Marshall Hauck sprung to his feet and sparked the celebration after his second-period pin over Cael Frost capped the Lions’ 36-30 come-from-behind victory over the Dons for the Class 1A state duals championship Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Lisbon (27-2) won its fifth title overall and first since 2017.

“This one has probably been one of the most exciting ones and one of the best comebacks we’ve ever had,” said Lisbon Coach Brad Smith, who earned his seventh state duals crown and fourth at Lisbon. “They were up 21-0 and our kids never said die. We just kept coming, coming and coming. I’m real proud of their effort and it’s going to be positive coming into the traditional tournament as well.”

Second-ranked Hauck tried to avoid the circumstances around the bout against No. 3 Frost. It was hard to ignore that the dual could rest on his shoulders as Lisbon stormed back with five straight wins and seven out of nine, setting up the dramatics.

“I just focused on what I had to do,” Hauck said. “I got it done.”

Last match tied 30-30, Marshall Hauck of Lisbon wins duel for 1st place by pin vs. Cael Frost of Don Bosco. pic.twitter.com/Qsun1oNqr3 — Iowa High School Sports Network (@Watch_IHSSN) February 20, 2020

Hauck scored the opening takedown and posted a 2-1 lead at the end of one. Frost tied the dual with an escape early in the second. Hauck converted on a single leg and when he went to finish, kept ahold of Frost’s head, transitioning into a cradle. He sent the Lions and their crowd into a frenzy.

“I did it for my teammates,” Hauck said. “I did it for my family.”

The two programs are arguably two of the state’s best, regardless of class. They certainly have been head-and-shoulders above the rest in 1A and split two regular-season duals. The Lions were looking for chance to make amends for losing at home to the Dons on Jan. 30.

“We wanted it bad,” Lisbon’s top-ranked 132-pounder Robert Avila Jr. said. “As soon as we knew they had that last dual locked up, our minds focused straight to beating them here and preparing for this. All the team’s hard work and the extra work guys put in paid off.”

Things didn’t look good early. Don Bosco (28-3) won the first four matches, taking a 21-0 lead when Fischer Ohrt overcame a 4-1 deficit and got a pin at 195.

Cole Clark started the Lions’ win streak, answering with a first-period fall at 220. It came at the perfect time for Lisbon.

“He’s a kid we can always count on,” Smith said. “He’s going to be a kid tough to beat.”

Heavyweight Tony Baltes followed with an overtime win. Sixth-ranked Quincy Happel beat No. 4 Jaiden Moore, 5-3, at 106. No. 7 Brandon Paez (119) used three takedowns to beat No. 4 Garrett Funk, 7-2, and move Lisbon within 21-18 with five matches left.

Happel and Paez reversed previous losses, while others prevented bonus points.

“We had some huge turnarounds in some matches,” Hauck said. “Everyone scrapped (and) did what they had to do.”

Avila and Happel gave Lisbon a 30-24 lead with two matches left. Avila faced No. 3 Easton Larson, pulling away in the third period and positioning himself for a technical fall before getting a pin as time expired, which created the dual’s first tie.

“I knew if I was on the whole time I knew I could break him and the pin would come,” Avila said. “I wasn’t really worried about the pin too much in the beginning but when I saw an opportunity I had to take it.”

Lisbon and Don Bosco cruised through the first two rounds. The Lions actually posted the third-highest state duals points total in the quarterfinals, trouncing Clarion CGD, 74-6. It was the second most scored by a team since Bettendorf’s 75-6 victory here in 2012 until Southeast Polk set the record with 80 in the 3A semifinals.

