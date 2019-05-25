Prep Soccer

Iowa City West holds off Cedar Rapids Jefferson for record 20th boys' state soccer bid

3A No. 2 Trojans bring 16-match win streak to state tournament

Iowa City West’s Brody Schilling (5) fights for control of the ball as Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Nestor Diaz (20) slides underneath him during the boys soccer substate final at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City on Saturday, May 25, 2019 (David Harmantas/Freelance)
Iowa City West’s Brody Schilling (5) fights for control of the ball as Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Nestor Diaz (20) slides underneath him during the boys soccer substate final at Iowa City West High School in Iowa City on Saturday, May 25, 2019 (David Harmantas/Freelance)
/

IOWA CITY — In a matchup of state-tournament veterans versus a team on the rise, experience won out.

Iowa City West senior forward Gada Ambo scored two second-half goals as the second-ranked Trojans held off Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 4-2, in a Class 3A boys’ soccer substate final Saturday at Barker Field.

“We just worked hard,” said Ambo, a first team all-state selection last season. “They found me and I was lucky to be in the right position at the right time. We were working hard. We met their intensity.”

The victory delivers Iowa City West (16-1) — winners of 16 matches in a row since a season-opening loss to No. 4 Ankeny Centennial — to the state tournament for an incredible 19th time in the last 20 years. The Trojans’ 20th appearance overall ties them with Bettendorf and West Des Moines Valley for the most in state history.

“I think we can make it a long way,” West senior defender Joey Kuehn said. “Let’s do it.”

West jumped on Jefferson over the final 10 minutes of the first half with goals from junior midfielder Taka Oya and junior midfielder/forward Brody Schilling, who leads the Trojans with 13 scores this season.

Ambo opened the second half with a goal four minutes in that appeared to give the Trojans an insurmountable lead at 3-0, but Jefferson fought back with goals from junior Theo Habimana and senior Blaze Bouzek in a one-minute span that suddenly had the J-Hawks within 3-2 at the 47-minute mark.

The teams remained separated by one goal until Ambo calmed his team with a vital insurance goal in the 64th minute. Ambo now has 12 goals this season.

“That was all Gada,” West Coach Brad Stiles said. “He was the one who was composed and taking a few extra touches and making sure the ball was going where it needed to.”

Cedar Rapids Jefferson ends perhaps the finest season in school history at 9-6-1 and within one match of its first state-tournament appearance. The J-Hawks will return 75 percent of their goal-scoring production next season.

Boys’ soccer

CLASS 3A SUBSTATE FINAL

No. 2 Iowa City West 4, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2

Goals — CRJ: Theo Habimana (5), Blaze Bouzek (9); ICW: Gada Ambo 2 (12), Taka Oya (1), Brody Schilling (13).

l Comments: douglas.miles@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Douglas

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Soccer ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Keaton Woods delivers Cedar Rapids Washington boys' soccer to state with masterful performance

Iowa high school boys' soccer substate finals: Saturday's scores and more

Dubuque Wahlert upsets unbeaten Marion in boys' soccer substate final

Cedar Rapids Kennedy boys' soccer earns first state berth since 2012 by rallying past Prairie

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

A warning to Iowa boaters: Stay sober, safe on the water for holiday weekend

College students seeking mental health care face barriers on campus

Friday storms included 4 tornadoes in Iowa, some property damage, no injuries

Women of Achievement: Willis Dady's Phoebe Trepp provides leadership, collaboration

Marion's Prospect Meadows: Miracle in the making

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.