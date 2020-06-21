Meet the 2020 Gazette Female Athlete of the Year finalists

Today, The Gazette reveals its 2020 finalists for Athlete of the Year.

The Gazette has honored the top area high school athletes since 1983 in memory of the late Jack Ogden, a long-time sportswriter.

Five female finalists and five male finalists were selected by 11 members of the sports staff.

Winners will be announced next Sunday.

Female finalists are Caitlynn Daniels of Cedar Rapids Xavier, twins Abby and Grace Flanagan of North Linn, Marie Hostetler of Mid-Prairie, Adrianna Katcher of Center Point-Urbana and Kayba Laube of Marion.

Last year’s winners were Kaylee Donner of Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Jake Hilmer of North Linn.

Meet the female finalists for 2020 Gazette Athlete of the Year.

Caitlynn Daniels, Cedar Rapids Xavier

A four-year varsity basketball starter and Xavier’s career leader in points (1,040), assists (492) and steals (223).

Earned first-team all-state honors as a junior and senior, second-team as a sophomore.

First-team all-stater in soccer as a junior, when the Saints went 19-4 and won the Class 2A state title.

Will play basketball at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Abby and Grace Flanagan, North Linn

The twins led the Lynx to Class 2A state championships in softball (2019) and basketball (2020).

Grace scored 1,584 career points in basketball, earning first-team all-state honors as a senior in basketball and as a junior in softball.

Abby scored 1,047 career points in basketball and was a two-time first-team all-state pitcher in softball, posting a 29-2 record last season.

Both will enroll at Des Moines Area Community College. Grace will play basketball; Abby will play softball.

Marie Hostetler, Mid-Prairie

Three-time Class 2A state cross country champion, and a five-time state champion in track and field in her first three seasons.

She won the 3,000- and 1,500-meter races last year and anchored the winning distance medley relay.

Mid-Prairie won three state team titles in cross country and two in track during Hostetler’s career.

Will run at Liberty University.

Adrianna Katcher, Center Point-Urbana

Three-time Class 3A state cross country champion (2016, 2017, 2019).

First-team all-stater in basketball as a junior, second-teamer as a senior.

Starter on four state-tournament teams, winning the 2019 3A title.

Multiple all-stater in soccer, highlighted by second-team status as a sophomore.

Played on three state soccer teams, highlighted by a runner-up finish in 2017.

Five-time state placewinner in track, including 3,000-meter runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018.

Will play basketball at Southern Illinois University.

Kayba Laube, Marion

Three-time first-team all-state selection in basketball, leading the Indians to three state tournaments, including a Class 4A championship in 2018.

Scored 1,630 career points with 317 3-pointers.

Sixth all-time in digs for the volleyball program, qualifying for state twice.

Scored 15 career goals in soccer, and is second in school history in assists.

Will play basketball at the University of Northern Iowa.