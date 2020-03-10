Iowa all-state girls' basketball 2020: North Linn's Grace Flanagan follows title with 1st-team selection

DES MOINES — Basketball has always been good to Grace Flanagan.
This year, though, it became a lot more fun.
“I used to put too much on myself,” said the senior from North Linn High School. “This year, I was able to let loose.”
Flanagan led the Lynx to their first girls’ basketball state championship last week. And now, she has finished her climb to first-team all-state status.
The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association released its all-state teams Tuesday. Flanagan is one of 11 area players named to the first team of their respective classes.
Aubrey Joens of Iowa City High and Mallory McDermott of Cedar Rapids Prairie were named to the first team in Class 5A.
Marion’s Kayba Laube and Riley Wright, Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Caitlynn Daniels, Clear Creek Amana’s Karsyn Stratton and Center Point-Urbana’s Ryley Goebel were honored in 4A.
Cascade’s Nicole McDermott and West Branch’s Sasha Koenig joined Flanagan on the top team in 2A, and Montezuma’s Shateah Wetering earned first-team status in 1A.
Sportswriters from around the state voted on the teams Saturday.
Caitlin Clark of West Des Moines Dowling was selected as Miss Iowa Basketball 2020.
A 5-foot-11 guard bound for the University of Iowa, Clark averaged a state-best 33.7 points per game as a senior and scored more than 2,500 points in her career. She shot 50.9 percent from the field, making 84 3-pointers.
Brian Wheatley, coach at North Linn, noticed a change in Flanagan’s on-court demeanor this season.
“She smiled a lot more,” Wheatley said. “If she made a mistake, she would shake it off a lot quicker.
“It was obvious she was enjoying it more this year, and she really improved her game.”
Flanagan averaged 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.0 steals per game this season as the Lynx went 25-2, capping it with a 66-42 rout of Osage in the 2A state final.
“We had some ups and downs. The two regular-season losses (to Bellevue Marquette and Cascade) hit us pretty hard,” said Flanagan, who was a third-team selection in 2018 and a second-teamer last year.
“We knew what we needed to do to fix the problems we had in those games.”
Flanagan will play at Des Moines Area Community College next year.
Six of the 11 area first-teamers were repeat picks, and two of them — Laube and Nicole McDermott — were honored for the third time.
Laube, who has signed with the University of Northern Iowa, netted 21.1 points per game. The Indians went 21-2, but were upset by Clear Creek Amana in the 4A regional finals. That snapped a streak of three straight years they reached the state finals, topped by a championship run in 2018.
McDermott also piloted her team to a state title in 2018. Cascade went 26-1 and reached the 2A state semifinals this season. She averaged 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest. She will play at Clarke University next winter.
Joens, Daniels, Wright and Wetering were first-teamers for the second straight time. Wright is a junior, the others are seniors.
Class 5A
First Team
Caitlin Clark, sr., West Des Moines Dowling — Miss Iowa Basketball
Aubrey Joens, sr., Iowa City High
Maya McDermott, sr., Johnston
Mallory McDermott, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie
Grace Larkins, jr., Southeast Polk
Katie Dinnebier, jr., Waukee
Emerson Green, sr. Cedar Falls
Kendall Nead, sr., Johnston
Second Team
Halli Poock, fr., Waterloo West
Rose Nkumu, sr., Iowa City High
Caroline Waite, jr., Ames
Sidney McCrea, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie
Hannah Stuelke, soph., Cedar Rapids Washington
Audrey Koch, jr., Iowa City West
Maya Gyamfi, sr., Urbandale
Anaya Barney, jr., Cedar Falls
Third Team
Nyamer Diew, sr., Sioux City East
Meg Burns, sr., Ankeny Centennial
Alex Honnold, sr., West Des Moines Valley
Brooklin Dailey, fr., Southeast Polk
Peyton Kelderman, jr., Waukee
Arianna Jackson, fr., Des Moines Roosevelt
Camry Dillie, sr., Davenport North
Sahara Williams, fr., Waterloo West
Class 4A
First Team
Grace Boffeli, sr., North Scott
Kayba Laube, sr., Marion
Caitlynn Daniels, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Karsyn Stratton, sr., Clear Creek Amana
Riley Wright, jr., Marion
Taylor Veach, soph., DeWitt Central
Megan Witte, sr., Lewis Central
Ryley Goebel, soph., Center Point-Urbana
Second Team
Presley Case, sr., North Scott
Ava Hawthorne, soph., Gilbert
Madison Camden, soph., Glenwood
Abbie Draper, jr., Waverly-Shell Rock
Anna Deets, sr., Mason City
Adrianna Katcher, sr., Center Point-Urbana
Katie Keitges, sr., Knoxville
Kenzie Foley, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Third Team
Molly Ihle, jr., Ballard
Ella Van Weelden, jr., Marion
Allie Meadows, soph., DeWitt Central
Nell Sybesma, sr., Maquoketa
Libby Arnold, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Jordan Cunningham, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes
Maggie Wilkins, jr., Knoxville
Aree Beckman, soph., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Class 3A
First Team
Sharon Goodman, sr., Crestwood
Kallyn Stumbo, sr., Okoboji
Ella Skinner, sr., Sioux City Heelan
Sara Faber, sr., Clear Lake
Jaedon Murphy, sr., North Polk
JeMae Nichols, jr., Cherokee
Kelsey Fields, jr., Creston
Katelyn Stanley, sr., Sioux City Heelan
Second Team
Maggie Phipps, jr., North Polk
Mariah Prewitt, jr., Des Moines Christian
Mya Merschman, jr., Central Lee
Regan Freland, sr., Monroe PCM
Ellie Foster, sr., Dike-New Hartford
Brooklyn Meyer, soph., West Lyon
Abbey Holmes, sr., Algona
Reagan Barkema, soph., Roland-Story
Third Team
Jenna Twedt, fr., Benton Community
Janie Schoonhoven, jr., Unity Christian
Haley Rasmussen, jr., Atlantic
Sophie Walker, sr., Red Oak
Finley Hall, fr., West Liberty
Magan Christopherson, sr., Okoboji
Kaia Holtkamp, soph., Solon
Jayden Nichols, soph., Estherville ELC
Class 2A
First Team
Grace Flanagan, sr., North Linn
Rachel Leerar, jr., West Hancock
Amanda Chizek, sr., West Hancock
Nicole McDermott, sr., Cascade
Taryn Scheuermann, sr., Van Buren County
Sidney Brandau, sr., Osage
Sasha Koenig, jr., West Branch
Kylee Morrison, sr., Logan-Magnolia
Second Team
Sam Stewart, sr., Mount Ayr
Kinsey Scheffler, sr., Avoca AHSTW
Kailey Jones, jr., Avoca AHSTW
Mallory McCall, jr., West Monona
Isabel Manning, jr., Van Buren County
Chloe Loftstrom, sr., North Union
Ella Imler, jr., Maquoketa Valley
Hayden Heimensen, jr., Central Lyon
Third Team
Ellie Ware, jr., North Linn
Olivia Terrones, sr., East Marshall
Molly Schany, sr., Emmetsburg
Lexi Branning, sr., IKM-Manning
Helaina Hillyard, sr., Mediapolis
Taya Tucker, jr., Maquoketa Valley
Bailey Winter, sr., MFL MarMac
Kennedy Kelly, soph., West Hancock
Class 1A
First Team
Shateah Wetering, sr., Montezuma
Kori Wedeking, sr., Clarksville
Audi Crooks, fr., Algona Garrigan
Molly Joyce, fr., Algona Garrigan
Macy Sievers, soph., Newell-Fonda
Jayde Barto, sr., Kingsley-Pierson
Maddie Paulson, sr., Woodbury Central
Jensen Archibald, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys
Second Team
Hali Anderson, jr., Saint Ansgar
Hannah Erickson, sr., Elkader Central
Kassadi Steel, sr., North Mahaska
Maggie Walker, jr., Newell-Fonda
Tori Michel, sr., Bellevue Marquette
Allie Petry, jr., Council Bluffs St. Albert
Taylor Harpenau, soph., Marcus MMCRU
Mallory Loftus, sr., Lynnville-Sully
Third Team
Danielle Hoyle, jr., Paton-Churdan
Megan Stuhr, sr., Sigourney
Lauren Wilson, soph., Springville
Madison Hough, sr., Graettinger GTRA
Addison Weber, sr., Le Mars Gehlen
Alyssa Hames, jr., Ackley AGWSR
Macy Emgarten, soph., Exira-EHK
Meagan Mudderman, soph., Lansing Kee
