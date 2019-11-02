CPU's Adrianna Katcher bursts to the lead, and nobody could catch 'er

FORT DODGE — Basketball will be the sport that pays for Adrianna Katcher’s college education.

Cross country hasn’t been a bad “secondary” sport for her, though. Not bad at all.

Katcher cashed in with her third Class 3A individual girls’ state championship Saturday afternoon at Lakeside Golf Course. The senior from Center Point-Urbana broke from a three-girl pack in the second mile and finished in 18:29, opening an 11-second margin on runner-up Shewaye Johnson, a freshman from Ballard.

“I really wanted to go out with a bang,” said Katcher, a basketball commit to Southern Illinois University who led the Stormin’ Pointers to a 3A state basketball title in March. “I wanted this so bad. I’ve been anxious for a week.”

Katcher won 3A titles as a freshman and a sophomore, then settled for second last year. She was hungry Saturday, and she was ready.

And she’s a gifted athlete.

“God has blessed me with ability,” she said.

Katcher ran with Johnson and prerace favorite Ainsley Erzen of Carlisle through the early portion of the race, then went out on her own.

“I wasn’t going to take anything for granted,” she said. “I got passed with about 1,000 meters left last year, and I was determined to not let that happen again. So I kept going.”

Katcher led by 6 seconds at the 2-mile mark and continued to pull away.

“I peeked behind me once,” she said. “But I didn’t know I had it for sure until about 10 meters to go.”

She won’t rest long.

“Open gym Monday,” she said. “I can’t wait.”

A 2-3 finish by Johnson and Paityn Noe led Ballard to the 3A girls’ team title. The Bombers scored 57 points, Dallas Center-Grimes 80. The 2017 and 2018 champion, Dubuque Wahlert was third.

Dallas Center-Grimes edged Clear Creek Amana, 109-110, for the boys’ crown. Center Point-Urbana was third with 127 points; Marion (174) was fifth.

Nate Mueller of Adel ADM pulled away from Humboldt’s Quinton Orr late to earn the boys’ crown in 15:45.

CPU sophomore Eli Larson (16:09) and Decorah’s Brady Hogan (16:15) were third and fourth.

“My goal was top 10, but I was able to pass some guys,” Larson said. “I wanted to finish as hard as I could.”

CPU’s Luke Post was ninth; Clear Creek Amana’s Nick O’Connor and Brandon Barker were 11th and 13th.

STATE CROSS COUNTRY: CLASS 3A

At Fort Dodge (Lakeside Golf Course)

GIRLS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Ballard 57, 2. Dallas Center-Grimes 80, 3. Dubuque Wahlert 125, 4. Harlan 168, 5. Sioux City Heelan 193, 6. Center Point-Urbana 198, 7. Solon 227, 8. Pella 236, 9. Decorah 240, 10. Grinnell 240, 11. Spencer 245, 12. Norwalk 255, 13. Charles City 269, 14. Glenwood 308, 15. Adel ADM 321.

Individuals — 1. Adrianna Katcher (Center Point-Urbana), 18:29; 2. Shewaye Johnson (Ballard), 18:40; 3. Paityn Noe (Ballard), 18:44; 4. Megan Sterbenz (Dallas Center-Grimes), 18:45; 5. Norah Pearson (Knoxville), 18:46; 6. Amber Aesoph (Sioux City Heelan), 18:49; 7. Abby Ryon (Mount Pleasant), 18:55; 8. Kiki Connell (Charles City), 18:57; 9. Emma Hoins (Waverly-Shell Rock), 19:07; 10. Ellie Meyer (Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR), 19:10; 11. Mary Blanchard (Grinnell), 19:14; 12. Alix Oliver (Dubuque Wahlert), 19:15; 13. Ellie Twedt (Ballard), 19:15; 14. Braelyn Baker (Creston), 19:16; 15. Kay Fett (Center Point-Urbana), 19:19; 16. Miranda Muhlstein (Dallas Center-Grimes), 19:23; 17. Elisa Fisher (Spencer), 19:31; 18. Kami Smith (Dallas Center-Grimes), 19:33; 19. Lucy Borkowski (Harlan), 19:33; 20. Geneva Timmerman (Adel ADM), 19:36.

BOYS RESULTS

Teams — 1. Dallas Center-Grimes 109, 2. Clear Creek Amana 110, 3. Center Point-Urbana 127, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 156, 5. Marion 174, 6. Gilbert 179, 7. Carlisle 179, 8. Decorah 188, 9. Norwalk 208, 10. Pella 225, 11. North Polk 236, 12. Humboldt 243, 13. Waverly-Shell Rock 265, 14. Atlantic 280, 15. Grinnell 288.

Individuals — 1. Nate Mueller (Adel ADM), 15:45; 2. Quinton Orr (Humboldt), 15:52; 3. Eli Larson (Center Point-Urbana), 16:09; 4. Brady Hogan (Decorah), 16:15; 5. Aidan Ramsey (Dallas Center-Grimes), 16:19; 6. Josiah Wittenberg (Pella), 16:21; 7. Trey Gross (Harlan), 16:23; 8. Bradley Ramsey (Dallas Center-Grimes), 16:25; 9. Luke Post (Center Point-Urbana), 16:27; 10. Jacob Storey (Dallas Center-Grimes), 16:28; 11. Nick O’Connor (Clear Creek Amana), 16:29; 12. Zach Sporaa (North Polk), 16:30; 13. Brandon Barker (Clear Creek Amana), 16:30; 14. Nathan Patel (Gilbert), 16:31; 15. Kolby Fritz (Carlisle), 16:33; 16. Nathan Munshower (Dubuque Wahlert), 16:34; 17. Isaac Bryant (Grinnell), 16:34; 18. Jack Sexton (Clear Creek Amana), 16:40; 19. Derek Webster (Norwalk), 16:41; 20. Kyle Miller (Carlisle), 16:41.

