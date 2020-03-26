Here are the 2020 Iowa high school football schedules

Start the countdown to kickoff. With the season five months away, the Iowa High School Athletic Association on Thursday released prep football schedules for every team in all six classes.

Click here to see every team’s schedule.

Practice begins on Monday, Aug. 10 and the season kicks off on Friday, Aug. 28. Week 9, the final week of the regular season, is Oct. 23.

Week 1 includes a Saturday game between Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Linn-Mar at Kingston Stadium.

With Iowa and Minnesota playing a regular-season football game on Friday, Sept. 18, the IHSAA said “schools interested in moving their Week 4 contests from Friday to Thursday … should contact the IHSAA regarding the change.” The Cedar Rapids Xavier at Linn-Mar game has already been moved to Sept. 17.

Unlike in years past, when schedules ran on a two-year cycle with home and away games flipped, these schedules are for 2020 only.

Sixteen teams qualify for the playoffs out of each class. The first round is Oct. 30 and the quarterfinals are Nov. 6 before action moves to the UNI-Dome for semifinal games from Nov. 12-14 and the championships from Nov. 19-20.

Here’s an explanation on how Class 4A will work without districts this year and the district assignments for the other five classes are here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The IHSAA has not issued any statements on fall sports as it relates to the coronavirus pandemic. Spring sports remain suspended until at least April 13, while baseball and softball are slated to start practice on May 4.