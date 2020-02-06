New Class 4A Iowa high school football system explained: Out with districts, in with tiers and groups

CEDAR RAPIDS — Turns out it’s status quo. With the exception of Class 4A.
It’s anything but status quo there.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association finally announced its regular-season and postseason structure for prep football Thursday. It remains a district format in the lower five classes and a 16-team playoff field in each.
It’s 16 playoff teams in 4A as well, though the largest class has been reduced from 42 to 40 schools. Districts are kaput in favor of a tiered system designed to address competitive concerns.
“We have solicited lots of feedback from our membership and a one-year cycle gives us more time to evaluate that feedback and work on making classifications better,” IHSAA Board of Control Chairperson Rod Earleywine said in an IHSAA press release. “It’s never going to be perfect, but we acknowledge that there are problems with our current classification system, and we need to see what kind of improvements we can make.”
Introducing tiers and groups
The tiered system takes into account each 4A school’s regular season and playoff performances over the previous four seasons. Tier 1 consists of the seven strongest schools that way, Tier 2 consists of Nos. 8 through 13, Tier 3 consists of the 14th through 20th-ranked schools, Tier 4 is 21 through 27, Tier 5 is 28 through 34 and Tier 6 is 35 through 40.
Schools were then assigned to groups, with five of the seven groups containing schools from each tier. The other two groups consist of only five schools, omitting one Tier 2 and one Tier 6 team, respectively.
Five regular-season games were then set. Schools were given three group games in most cases, then two other assigned games against teams from similar tiers.
Tier 1 schools are not scheduled to play against schools from Tiers 5 and 6. The idea is to schedule as many games against similarly tiered teams.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
All 16 of the playoff berths will be based on RPI, which factors a team’s record, its opponents’ record and its opponents’ opponents’ record and was used for at-large berths the last two years. There are no district or group standings or champions.
“This process took longer than usual because of the focus football has received from our classification committee, and our ongoing conversations with Class 4A programs over their competitive concerns,” IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating said. “Through this new model, we believe we’ve increased the opportunities for schools to play football against schools like their own. Programs experiencing participation challenges believe this is a way to encourage more students to play.”
All 4A schools were assigned five of their nine regular-season games Thursday.
For example, Cedar Rapids Kennedy (a 4A semifinalist last season) is a Tier 2 school that will play group games against Tier 1 Bettendorf, Tier 3 Pleasant Valley and Tier 4 Muscatine. Its other assigned games were against Tier 1 Cedar Falls and Tier 2 Cedar Rapids Prairie
The IHSAA will allow schools to request opponents for their other four games. You’d have to believe, for instance, Kennedy will play longtime city rivals Cedar Rapids Washington and Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
All of this is on a one-year cycle.
“I commend the committee for the work it has done to this point, and we look forward to the continued work it will do to develop the best competition systems for Iowa,” Earleywine said, referring to a combined IHSAA/Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union committee that has and will continue to study competition models. “Now that we have a model for Class 4A football, the committee can consider the possibilities and how they may apply to other sports and other classes.”
Other classes stay in districts
Districts for the other five classes also were announced Thursday.
The most notable things were perennial area powers Iowa City Regina and Solon each dropping a class, to Class A and 2A, respectively, next season. The Iowa Football Coaches Association’s two official proposals to the IHSAA were both rejected.
The IFCA sought 32 playoff qualifiers in each of the smallest five classes instead of 16.
“Hearing so much conversation about moving to 32 teams, and the IFCA recommending that to the IHSAA, it is disappointing that we didn’t go that route,” said Maquoketa Valley Coach and Activities Director Trevor Arnold. “I had fully prepared myself as an AD and head coach to move to eight (regular-season) games and 32 playoff teams.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
“I am not disappointed we are still guaranteeing our kids nine games each year, but an expanded playoff format was wanted by a majority of coaches, myself included. With the IHSAA saying this will be a one-year cycle, I am interpreting that as we know this isn’t correct but we are going to go one more year and allow the new 4A format to play out before we move that format to all classes. My hope is that one day all classes, not just 4A, will be able to get a seat at the table when these discussions happen. Hopefully that happens before 2021 and another new cycle.”
Class 4A football 2020 tiers
Schools ordered by ranking
Tier 1: West Des Moines Dowling, West Des Moines Valley, Bettendorf, Ankeny Centennial, Cedar Falls, Iowa City West, Waukee
Tier 2: Southeast Polk, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Johnston, Ankeny, Urbandale, Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Tier 3: Cedar Rapids Washington, Fort Dodge, Pleasant Valley, Indianola, Dubuque Senior, Linn-Mar, Iowa City Liberty
Tier 4: Iowa City High, Sioux City East, Waterloo West, Ames, Davenport Central, Muscatine, Des Moines Roosevelt
Tier 5: Des Moines Lincoln, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Dubuque Hempstead, Davenport North, Council Bluffs Jefferson, Marshalltown, Council Bluffs Lincoln
Tier 6: Des Moines East, Ottumwa, Davenport West, Sioux City West, Sioux City North, Des Moines North
Class 4A football 2020 groups
Schools ordered by tier
Group 1: West Des Moines Dowling, Urbandale, Fort Dodge, Des Moines Roosevelt, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Sioux City North
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Group 2: Ankeny Centennial, Iowa City Liberty, Ames, Marshalltown, Des Moines East
Group 3: West Des Moines Valley, Ankeny, Indianola, Sioux City East, Council Bluffs Jefferson, Sioux City West
Group 4: Iowa City West, Southeast Polk, Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa City High, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North
Group 5: Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Dubuque Senior, Davenport Central, Dubuque Hempstead, Davenport West
Group 6: Waukee, Johnston, Linn-Mar, Waterloo West, Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Group 7: Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Pleasant Valley, Muscatine, Davenport North, Ottumwa
Class 4A football 2020 partial schedules
Games in no particular order
Ames
Tier 4, Group 2
Marshalltown
Des Moines East
Ankeny Centennial
Waterloo West
Indianola
Ankeny
Tier 2, Group 3
West Des Moines Valley
Council Bluffs Jefferson
Indianola
Cedar Rapids Prairie
Iowa City Liberty
Ankeny Centennial
Tier 1, Group 2
Iowa City Liberty
Ames
Johnston
West Des Moines Valley
West Des Moines Dowling
Bettendorf
Tier 1, Group 7
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Pleasant Valley
Muscatine
Cedar Falls
Iowa City West
Cedar Falls
Tier 1, Group 5
Cedar Rapids Prairie
Dubuque Senior
Davenport Central
Bettendorf
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Tier 5, Group 6
Waterloo West
Johnston
Des Moines East
Dubuque Hempstead
Davenport West
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Tier 2, Group 7
Bettendorf
Davenport North
Pleasant Valley
Cedar Rapids Prairie
Cedar Falls
Cedar Rapids Prairie
Tier 2, Group 5
Cedar Falls
Dubuque Hempstead
Dubuque Senior
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Ankeny
Cedar Rapids Washington
Tier 3, Group 4
Des Moines North
Iowa City West
Southeast Polk
Linn-Mar
Dubuque Senior
Council Bluffs Jefferson
Tier 5, Group 3
Sioux City East
Ankeny
Sioux City West
Sioux City North
Council Bluffs Lincoln
Council Bluffs Lincoln
Tier 5, Group 1
Des Moines Roosevelt
Urbandale
Sioux City North
Sioux City West
Council Bluffs Jefferson
Davenport Central
Tier 4, Group 5
Dubuque Hempstead
Davenport West
Cedar Falls
Iowa City High
Muscatine
Davenport North
Tier 5, Group 7
Muscatine
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Ottumwa
Davenport West
Dubuque Hempstead
Davenport West
Tier 6, Group 5
Dubuque Senior
Davenport Central
Dubuque Hempstead
Davenport North
Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Des Moines East
Tier 6, Group 2
Iowa City Liberty
Ames
Marshalltown
Sioux City West
Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Des Moines Lincoln
Tier 5, Group 4
Iowa City High
Southeast Polk
Des Moines North
Marshalltown
Ottumwa
Des Moines North
Tier 6, Group 4
Cedar Rapids Washington
Iowa City High
Des Moines Lincoln
Ottumwa
Sioux City North
Des Moines Roosevelt
Tier 4, Group 1
Council Bluffs Lincoln
Sioux City North
West Des Moines Dowling
Indianola
Sioux City East
Dubuque Hempstead
Tier 5, Group 5
Davenport Central
Cedar Rapids Prairie
Davenport West
Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Davenport North
Dubuque Senior
Tier 3, Group 5
Davenport West
Cedar Falls
Cedar Rapids Prairie
Pleasant Valley
Cedar Rapids Washington
Fort Dodge
Tier 3, Group 1
Sioux City North
West Des Moines Dowling
Urbandale
Sioux City East
Waterloo West
Indianola
Tier 3, Group 3
Sioux City West
West Des Moines Valley
Ankeny
Des Moines Roosevelt
Ames
Iowa City High
Tier 4, Group 4
Des Moines Lincoln
Des Moines North
Iowa City West
Davenport Central
Pleasant Valley
Iowa City Liberty
Tier 3, Group 2
Des Moines East
Ankeny Centennial
Ankeny
Muscatine
Linn-Mar
Iowa City West
Tier 1, Group 4
Southeast Polk
Cedar Rapids Washington
Iowa City High
Urbandale
Bettendorf
Johnston
Tier 2, Group 6
Waukee
Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Linn-Mar
Southeast Polk
Ankeny Centennial
Linn-Mar
Tier 3, Group 6
Waukee
Johnston
Marshalltown
Cedar Rapids Washington
Iowa City Liberty
Marshalltown
Tier 5, Group 2
Ames
Des Moines East
Waterloo West
Des Moines Lincoln
Linn-Mar
Muscatine
Tier 4, Group 7
Davenport North
Ottumwa
Bettendorf
Iowa City Liberty
Davenport Central
Ottumwa
Tier 6, Group 7
Pleasant Valley
Muscatine
Davenport North
Des Moines North
Des Moines Lincoln
Pleasant Valley
Tier 3, Group 7
Ottumwa
Bettendorf
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Dubuque Senior
Iowa City High
Sioux City East
Tier 4, Group 3
Council Bluffs Jefferson
Sioux City West
West Des Moines Valley
Fort Dodge
Des Moines Roosevelt
Sioux City North
Tier 6, Group 1
Fort Dodge
Des Moines Roosevelt
Council Bluffs Lincoln
Council Bluffs Jefferson
Des Moines North
Sioux City West
Tier 6, Group 3
Indianola
Sioux City East
Council Bluffs Jefferson
Council Bluffs Lincoln
Des Moines East
Southeast Polk
Tier 2, Group 4
Iowa City West
Des Moines Lincoln
Cedar Rapids Washington
Johnston
West Des Moines Valley
Urbandale
Tier 2, Group 1
West Des Moines Dowling
Council Bluffs Lincoln
Fort Dodge
Iowa City West
Waukee
Waterloo West
Tier 4, Group 6
Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Waukee
Marshalltown
Ames
Fort Dodge
Waukee
Tier 1, Group 6
Johnston
Linn-Mar
Waterloo West
West Des Moines Dowling
Urbandale
West Des Moines Dowling
Tier 1, Group 1
Urbandale
Fort Dodge
Des Moines Roosevelt
Waukee
Ankeny Centennial
West Des Moines Valley
Tier 1, Group 3
Ankeny
Indianola
Sioux City East
Ankeny Centennial
Southeast Polk
Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com