Here are the 2020 Iowa high school football district assignments

For schools not in Class 4A, not much changes in the 2020 Iowa high school football season.

There are still districts, still 16 playoff qualifiers per class and still only one automatic qualifier per district and still at-large berths determined by RPI.

But the districts have changed, along with a few classification changes, and these districts will only be in place for one season, unlike the two-year cycle used previously.

Class 4A has gone to a “group” system in which schedules are determined partly by geography and partly by program success. There are no district champions there, just at-large qualifiers.

3A, 2A and 1A all have 54 teams, while Class A has 60 and 68 teams will play 8-Player. Here are the 2020 districts for those classes.

Class 3A

District 1

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Le Mars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sioux City Heelan

Spencer

Storm Lake

District 2

Ballard

Boone

Humboldt

Gilbert

Mason City

Webster City

District 3

Charles City

Decorah

Waterloo East

Waverly-Shell Rock

West Delaware

Western Dubuque

District 4

Clinton

Davenport Assumption

DeWitt Central

Dubuque Wahlert

Marion

North Scott

District 5

Burlington

Fairfield

Fort Madison

Keokuk

Mount Pleasant

Washington

District 6

Benton Community

Cedar Rapids Xavier

Clear Creek-Amana

Grinnell

Newton

Oskaloosa

District 7

Bondurant-Farrar

Carlisle

Knoxville

Pella

Nevada

North Polk

District 8

Adel ADM

Dallas Center-Grimes

Des Moines Hoover

Norwalk

Perry

Winterset

District 9

Carroll

Creston/O-M

Denison-Schleswig

Glenwood

Harlan

Lewis Central

Class 2A

District 1

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

MOC-Floyd Valley

Sheldon

Sioux Center

Unity Christian

West Lyon

District 2

Algona

Cherokee

Estherville-Lincoln Central

Garner GHV

Okoboji

Spirit Lake

District 3

Clear Lake

Forest City

Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Iowa Falls-Alden

Roland-Story

West Marshall

District 4

Crestwood

Independence

New Hampton

North Fayette Valley

Oelwein

Waukon

District 5

Anamosa

Camanche

Maquoketa

Monticello

Tipton

West Liberty

District 6

Center Point-Urbana

Mount Vernon

Solon

South Tama

Union

Vinton-Shellsburg

District 7

Central Lee

Davis County

Eddyville EBF

Mid-Prairie

West Burlington/Notre Dame

Williamsburg

District 8

Albia

Centerville

Chariton

Clarke

Monroe PCM

Saydel

District 9

Atlantic

Clarinda

Des Moines Christian

Greene County

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Class 1A

District 1

Emmetsburg

Hinton

Sibley-Ocheyedan

Sioux Central

West Sioux

Western Christian

District 2

Belmond-Klemme

Clarion CGD

Eagle Grove

Pocahontas Area

South Central Calhoun

Southeast Valley

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg

Dike-New Hartford

East Marshall

Hudson

South Hamilton

South Hardin

District 4

Central Springs

Denver

Jesup

Osage

Sumner-Fredericksburg

Waterloo Columbus

District 5

Cascade

Durant

Dyersville Beckman

Northeast

West Branch

Wilton

District 6

Cardinal

Louisa-Muscatine

Mediapolis

Pekin

Sigourney-Keota

Van Buren County

District 7

Central Decatur

Colfax-Mingo

Interstate 35

Mount Ayr

Pella Christian

Pleasantville

District 8

Carroll Kuemper

Guthrie Center ACGC

Panorama

Van Meter

West Central Valley

Woodward-Granger

District 9

East Sac County

Ida Grove OABCIG

Mapleton MVAOCOU

Missouri Valley

Treynor

Underwood

Class A

District 1

Akron-Westfield

Hartley HMS

Lawton-Bronson

Le Mars Gehlen

Marcus MMCRU

South O’Brien

District 2

Algona Garrigan

Alta-Aurelia

Fort Dodge St. Edmond

Manson Northwest Webster

North Union

West Hancock

District 3

Lake Mills

Mason City Newman

Nashua-Plainfield

North Butler

Saint Ansgar

West Fork

District 4

Clayton Ridge

MFL MarMac

Postville

South Winneshiek

Starmont

Wapsie Valley

District 5

Alburnett

Bellevue

East Buchanan

Edgewood-Colesburg

Maquoketa Valley

North Linn

District 6

Columbus Community

Highland

Iowa City Regina

Lisbon

North Cedar

Wapello

District 7

Belle Plaine

Conrad BCLUW

Grundy Center

Lynnville-Sully

North Mahaska

North Tama

District 8

Earlham

Madrid

Nodaway Valley

Ogden

Wayne

Woodward Academy

District 9

Avoca AHSTW

Council Bluffs St. Albert

Oakland Riverside

Sidney

Southwest Valley

Tri-Center

District 10

IKM-Manning

Logan-Magnolia

Ridge View

West Monona

Westwood

Woodbury Central

8-Player

District 1

Graettinger GTRA

Harris-Lake Park

Kingsley-Pierson

Newell-Fonda

Remsen St. Mary’s

River Valley

Siouxland Christian/Whiting

West Bend-Mallard

District 2

Ackley AGWSR

Clarksville

Janesville

Northwood-Kensett

North Iowa

Riceville

Rockford

Tripoli

Turkey Valley

District 3

Central City

Don Bosco

Dunkerton

Easton Valley

Elkader Central

Lansing Kee

Midland

Springville

West Central

District 4

English Valleys

Lone Tree

Montezuma

Moravia

New London

Tri-County

Twin Cedars

WACO

Winfield-Mount Union

District 5

Baxter

BGM

Collins-Maxwell

Colo-Nesco

Gladbrook-Reinbeck

GMG

HLV

Iowa Valley

Meskwaki

District 6

Grand View Christian

Lamoni

Martensdale-St. Marys

Melcher-Dallas

Mormon Trail

Murray

Seymour

Southeast Warren

District 7

Anita CAM

Bedford

East Mills

East Union

Fremont-Mills

Griswold

Lenox

Sidney (pending appeal)

Stanton

District 8

Ar-We-Va

Audubon

Boyer Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard

Exira-EHK

Glidden-Ralston

West Harrison

Woodbine