Iowa high school football rankings: Xavier leapfrogs DCG for No. 1 spot in Class 3A

Style points translated to poll points for Cedar Rapids Xavier in this week’s Gazette/KGYM football poll.

While Dallas Center-Grimes needed a late field goal to edge a three-loss Adel ADM team 16-14, the Saints jumped on Grinnell early and cruised, 44-20.

As a result, Xavier has leapfrogged Dallas Center-Grimes and is the new No. 1 team in Class 3A.

Tied for No. 2 last week, the Saints (6-0) picked up three new No. 1 votes and jumped into the top spot in a congested 3A race.

Xavier earned 54 poll points and leads Dallas Center-Grimes (50), Lewis Central (46), Harlan (44) and Washington (40). All five are unbeaten, with Lewis Central visiting Harlan this week.

There also is an adjustment at the top in Class A, where Iowa City Regina (5-1) and Grundy Center (6-0) now share the No. 1 slot.

The preseason No. 1, Regina lost its opener to Class 4A Pleasant Valley and dropped to second. The Regals have been on Grundy Center’s heels since, and the two teams are in a 56-56 deadlock this week. Regina received three first-place votes, Grundy Center two.

Everything else is pretty much the same at the top. Southeast Polk (4A), Monroe PCM (2A), Ida Grove OABCIG (1A) and Don Bosco (8-Player) retain their No. 1 rankings. Southeast Polk, OABCIG and Don Bosco are unanimous.

Southeast Polk is followed in the big-school class by Urbandale, West Des Moines Dowling, Ankeny and Waukee. Urbandale visits Waukee this week.

In 2A, PCM holds a 57-52 advantage on No. 2 Williamsburg, then it’s West Lyon, Central Lyon-GLR and Waukon. The Lyon County rivals hook up for a game Friday in Inwood that will determine the 2A District 1 title.

OABCIG won last week’s 1-vs.-2 battle with Underwood, 49-22. Underwood slipped to fifth, behind Van Meter, Sigourney-Keota and South Hamilton.

Regina and Grundy Center are followed in Class A by Saint Ansgar, with MFL MarMac and Edgewood-Colesburg tied for fourth. MFL MarMac topped South Winneshiek last week and is tied for the district lead with No. 6 South Winn and No. 7 Wapsie Valley.

The expected movement from last week in 8-Player didn’t happen, because three key games were canceled due to COVID-19. Don Bosco remains on top, and Remsen St. Mary’s still is No. 2 after edging Newell-Fonda, 30-28. Audubon, Anita CAM and Fremont-Mills round out the top five.

Next week marks the end of the regular season. The final Gazette/KGYM poll is next Monday, and the expanded playoffs begin Oct. 16.

Class 4A

Dropped out: Johnston (9), Dubuque Senior (10)

Others receiving votes: Johnston 2

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-0, 54 points (4 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 7 Grinnell, 44-20

This week: vs. Benton Community 2. Dallas Center-Grimes 5-0, 50 points (2 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Adel ADM, 16-14

This week: at Winterset 3. Lewis Central 5-0, 46 points Last week: No. 2 | Idle

This week: at No. 4 Harlan 4. Harlan 6-0, 45 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Creston/O-M, 35-7

This week: vs. No. 3 Lewis Central 5. Washington 6-0, 40 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Burlington, 69-0

This week: at Keokuk 6. Davenport Assumption 6-0, 28 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Clinton, 63-6

This week: vs. Boone 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1, 15 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Sioux City Heelan, 48-21

This week: vs. Boone 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1, 15 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Sioux City Heelan, 48-21

This week: vs. Spencer 9. West Delaware 6-1, 11 points Last week: NR | Beat Western Dubuque, 49-14

This week: vs. Waterloo East 10. North Scott 3-1, 10 points Last week: NR | Beat Marion, 38-7

This week: vs. Clinton

Dropped out: Grinnell (7), Decorah (10)

Others receiving votes: Pella 6, Ballard 4

Class 2A

1. Monroe PCM 6-0, 57 points (4 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Albia, 57-0

This week: at Clarke 2. Williamsburg 6-0, 52 points (2 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Eddyville EBF, 56-0

This week: at Central Lee 3. West Lyon 6-0, 49 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Sioux Center, 26-12

This week: at West Lyon 4. Central Lyon-GLR 6-0, 44 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat MOC-Floyd Valley, 43-0

This week: at West Lyon 5. Waukon 4-1, 38 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Crestwood, 54-0

This week: at North Fayette Valley 6. Solon 4-2, 25 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat No. 6 Mount Vernon, 42-14

This week: at Center Point-Urbana 7. West Marshall 5-1, 15 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Clear Lake, 21-13

This week: at Iowa Falls-Alden 8. Mount Vernon 5-1, 10 points Last week: No. 6 | Lost to No. 8 Solon, 42-14

This week: vs. South Tama 8. Spirit Lake 3-2, 10 points Last week: No. 10 | Idle

This week: at Garner GHV 10. Camanche 5-1, 9 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat No. 7 Monticello, 41-20

This week: vs. Maquoketa 10. Estherville Lincoln Central 4-1, 9 points Last week: No. 10 | Idle

This week: vs. Cherokee

Dropped out: Monticello (7)

Others receiving votes: Atlantic 5, Sioux Center 4, Unity Christian 3

Class 1A

1. Ida Grove OABCIG 6-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat No. 2 Underwood, 49-22

This week: vs. Treynor 2. Van Meter 6-0, 53 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Carroll Kuemper, 35-18

This week: at Woodward-Granger 3. Sigourney-Keota 6-0, 47 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Mediapolis, 31-14

This week: at Cardinal 4. South Hamilton 6-0, 36 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat East Marshall, 52-7

This week: vs. Aplington-Parkersburg 5. Underwood 5-1, 35 points Last week: No. 2 | Lost to No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG, 49-22

This week: at Missouri Valley 6. Emmetsburg 5-0, 32 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat No. 10 West Sioux, 36-35 (OT)

This week: vs. Western Christian 7. Southeast Valley 6-0, 29 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Clarion CGD, 38-20

This week: at Pocahontas Area 8. South Central Calhoun 4-1, 20 points Last week: No. 8 | Idle

This week: vs. Belmond-Klemme 9. West Sioux 4-2, 6 points Last week: No. 10 | Lost to No. 6 Emmetsburg, 36-35 (OT)

This week: vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan 10. Waterloo Columbus 5-1, 5 points Last week: NR | Beat Jesup, 56-14

This week: at Denver

Dropped out: Pleasantville (8)

Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 3, Mount Ayr 2, Dyersville Beckman 1, Pocahontas Area 1, Western Christian 1

Class A

1. Grundy Center 6-0, 56 points (2 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat North Tama, 47-0

This week: vs. Belle Plaine 1. Iowa City Regina 5-1, 56 points (3 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Columbus Community, 47-22

This week: vs. Highland 3. Saint Ansgar 6-0, 50 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 3 | Beat Mason City Newman, 44-34

This week: vs. Maquoketa Valley 4. MFL MarMac 5-1, 35 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat No. 4 South Winneshiek, 36-22

This week: vs. Maquoketa Valley 4. MFL MarMac 5-1, 35 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat No. 4 South Winneshiek, 36-22

This week: at Postville 6. South Winneshiek 5-1, 25 points Last week: No. 4 | Lost to No. 7 MFL MarMac, 36-22

This week: vs. Starmont 7. Logan-Magnolia 5-1, 23 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat West Monona, 53-0

This week: at IKM-Manning 7. Wapsie Valley 5-1, 23 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Postville, 66-0

This week: at Clayton Ridge 9. West Hancock 5-1, 16 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat North Union, 61-12

This week: at Manson Northwest Webster 10. Council Bluffs St. Albert 3-2, 5 points Last week: NR | Beat Tri-Center, 47-26

This week: at Sidney

Dropped out: West Fork (10)

Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 4, Lisbon 1, Southwest Valley 1

8-Player

1. Don Bosco 4-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat No. 6 Easton Valley, 54-34

This week: vs. Lansing Kee 2. Remsen St. Mary's 5-0, 52 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 8 Newell-Fonda, 30-28

This week: vs. Kingsley-Pierson 3. Audubon 5-0, 44 points Last week: No. 3 | Idle

This week: vs. Woodbine 4. Anita CAM 5-0, 41 points Last week: No. 4 | Idle

This week: vs. Stanton/Essex 5. Fremont-Mills 3-0, 33 points Last week: No. 5 | Idle

This week: vs. Lenox 6. Montezuma 6-0, 27 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat WACO, 55-20

This week: vs. Lone Tree 7. Easton Valley 5-1, 19 points Last week: No. 6 | Lost to No. 1 Don Bosco, 54-34

This week: at Dunkerton 8. Coon Rapids-Bayard 6-0, 17 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Stanton/Essex, 49-12

This week: vs. Glidden-Ralston 9. Janesville 5-1, 14 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat Turkey Valley, 73-34

This week: vs. Rockford 10. Newell-Fonda 5-1, 8 points Last week: No. 7 | Lost to No. 2 Remsen St. Mary's, 30-28

This week: at Ruthven GTRA

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7, Martensdale-St. Marys 5