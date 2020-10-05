Prep Football

Iowa high school football rankings: Xavier leapfrogs DCG for No. 1 spot in Class 3A

Saints rolled past Grinnell last week while DCG needed a late field goal to top ADM

Cedar Rapids Xavier wide receiver Jack Breitbach holds onto the ball for a touchdown against Newton on Sept. 18. The Sai
Cedar Rapids Xavier wide receiver Jack Breitbach holds onto the ball for a touchdown against Newton on Sept. 18. The Saints have climbed to No. 1 in this week’s Gazette/KGYM football poll. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Style points translated to poll points for Cedar Rapids Xavier in this week’s Gazette/KGYM football poll.

While Dallas Center-Grimes needed a late field goal to edge a three-loss Adel ADM team 16-14, the Saints jumped on Grinnell early and cruised, 44-20.

As a result, Xavier has leapfrogged Dallas Center-Grimes and is the new No. 1 team in Class 3A.

Tied for No. 2 last week, the Saints (6-0) picked up three new No. 1 votes and jumped into the top spot in a congested 3A race.

Xavier earned 54 poll points and leads Dallas Center-Grimes (50), Lewis Central (46), Harlan (44) and Washington (40). All five are unbeaten, with Lewis Central visiting Harlan this week.

There also is an adjustment at the top in Class A, where Iowa City Regina (5-1) and Grundy Center (6-0) now share the No. 1 slot.

The preseason No. 1, Regina lost its opener to Class 4A Pleasant Valley and dropped to second. The Regals have been on Grundy Center’s heels since, and the two teams are in a 56-56 deadlock this week. Regina received three first-place votes, Grundy Center two.

Everything else is pretty much the same at the top. Southeast Polk (4A), Monroe PCM (2A), Ida Grove OABCIG (1A) and Don Bosco (8-Player) retain their No. 1 rankings. Southeast Polk, OABCIG and Don Bosco are unanimous.

Southeast Polk is followed in the big-school class by Urbandale, West Des Moines Dowling, Ankeny and Waukee. Urbandale visits Waukee this week.

In 2A, PCM holds a 57-52 advantage on No. 2 Williamsburg, then it’s West Lyon, Central Lyon-GLR and Waukon. The Lyon County rivals hook up for a game Friday in Inwood that will determine the 2A District 1 title.

OABCIG won last week’s 1-vs.-2 battle with Underwood, 49-22. Underwood slipped to fifth, behind Van Meter, Sigourney-Keota and South Hamilton.

Regina and Grundy Center are followed in Class A by Saint Ansgar, with MFL MarMac and Edgewood-Colesburg tied for fourth. MFL MarMac topped South Winneshiek last week and is tied for the district lead with No. 6 South Winn and No. 7 Wapsie Valley.

The expected movement from last week in 8-Player didn’t happen, because three key games were canceled due to COVID-19. Don Bosco remains on top, and Remsen St. Mary’s still is No. 2 after edging Newell-Fonda, 30-28. Audubon, Anita CAM and Fremont-Mills round out the top five.

Next week marks the end of the regular season. The final Gazette/KGYM poll is next Monday, and the expanded playoffs begin Oct. 16.

Class 4A

1.

Southeast Polk

5-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Ottumwa, 69-21
This week: vs. Johnston
 
2.

Urbandale

5-0, 49 points

Last week: No. 2 | Idle
This week: at No. 5 Waukee
 
3.

West Des Moines Dowling

4-1, 46 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Marshalltown, 42-0
This week: vs. Fort Dodge
 
4.

Ankeny

5-1, 44 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 9 Johnston, 49-9
This week: vs. Indianola
 
5.

Waukee

4-2, 33 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat West Des Moines Valley, 31-23
This week: vs. No. 2 Urbandale
 
6.

Iowa City West

3-0, 31 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat No. 10 Dubuque Senior, 35-23
This week: vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
 
7.

Pleasant Valley

6-0, 26 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Davenport West, 54-0
This week: at Davenport North
 
8.

Dubuque Hempstead

5-1, 23 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 54-16
This week: at Waterloo West
 
9.

Cedar Rapids Prairie

3-2, 11 points
Last week: NR | Beat Iowa City Liberty, 48-14
This week: vs. Cedar Rapids Washington
 
10.

Cedar Falls

3-2, 4 points

Last week: NR | Beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 41-16
This week: vs. Linn-Mar
 

 

Dropped out: Johnston (9), Dubuque Senior (10)

Others receiving votes: Johnston 2

 

Class 3A

1.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

6-0, 54 points (4 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 7 Grinnell, 44-20
This week: vs. Benton Community
 
2.

Dallas Center-Grimes

5-0, 50 points (2 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Adel ADM, 16-14
This week: at Winterset
 
3.

Lewis Central

5-0, 46 points
Last week: No. 2 | Idle
This week: at No. 4 Harlan
 
4.

Harlan

6-0, 45 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Creston/O-M, 35-7
This week: vs. No. 3 Lewis Central
 
5.

Washington

6-0, 40 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Burlington, 69-0
This week: at Keokuk
 
6.

Davenport Assumption

6-0, 28 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Clinton, 63-6
This week: at Dubuque Wahlert
 
7.

Webster City

6-0, 22 points

Last week: No. 9 | Beat Gilbert, 54-13
This week: vs. Boone
 
8.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

5-1, 15 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Sioux City Heelan, 48-21
This week: vs. Spencer
 
9.

West Delaware

6-1, 11 points
Last week: NR | Beat Western Dubuque, 49-14
This week: vs. Waterloo East
 
10.

North Scott

3-1, 10 points
Last week: NR | Beat Marion, 38-7
This week: vs. Clinton
 

 

Dropped out: Grinnell (7), Decorah (10)

Others receiving votes: Pella 6, Ballard 4

 

Class 2A

1.

Monroe PCM

6-0, 57 points (4 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Albia, 57-0
This week: at Clarke
 
2.

Williamsburg

6-0, 52 points (2 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Eddyville EBF, 56-0
This week: at Central Lee
 
3.

West Lyon

6-0, 49 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Sioux Center, 26-12
This week: vs. Central Lyon-GLR
 
4.

Central Lyon-GLR

6-0, 44 points

Last week: No. 4 | Beat MOC-Floyd Valley, 43-0
This week: at West Lyon
 
5.

Waukon

4-1, 38 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Crestwood, 54-0
This week: at North Fayette Valley
 
6.

Solon

4-2, 25 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat No. 6 Mount Vernon, 42-14
This week: at Center Point-Urbana
 
7.

West Marshall

5-1, 15 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Clear Lake, 21-13
This week: at Iowa Falls-Alden
 
8.

Mount Vernon

5-1, 10 points
Last week: No. 6 | Lost to No. 8 Solon, 42-14
This week: vs. South Tama
 
8.

Spirit Lake

3-2, 10 points
Last week: No. 10 | Idle
This week: at Garner GHV
 
10.

Camanche

5-1, 9 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat No. 7 Monticello, 41-20
This week: vs. Maquoketa
 
10.

Estherville Lincoln Central

4-1, 9 points
Last week: No. 10 | Idle
This week: vs. Cherokee
 

 

Dropped out: Monticello (7)

Others receiving votes: Atlantic 5, Sioux Center 4, Unity Christian 3

 

Class 1A

1.

Ida Grove OABCIG

6-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat No. 2 Underwood, 49-22
This week: vs. Treynor
 
2.

Van Meter

6-0, 53 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Carroll Kuemper, 35-18
This week: at Woodward-Granger
 
3.

Sigourney-Keota

6-0, 47 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Mediapolis, 31-14
This week: at Cardinal
 
4.

South Hamilton

6-0, 36 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat East Marshall, 52-7
This week: vs. Aplington-Parkersburg
 
5.

Underwood

5-1, 35 points
Last week: No. 2 | Lost to No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG, 49-22
This week: at Missouri Valley
 
6.

Emmetsburg

5-0, 32 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat No. 10 West Sioux, 36-35 (OT)
This week: vs. Western Christian
 
7.

Southeast Valley

6-0, 29 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Clarion CGD, 38-20
This week: at Pocahontas Area
 
8.

South Central Calhoun

4-1, 20 points

Last week: No. 8 | Idle
This week: vs. Belmond-Klemme
 
9.

West Sioux

4-2, 6 points
Last week: No. 10 | Lost to No. 6 Emmetsburg, 36-35 (OT)
This week: vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan
 
10.

Waterloo Columbus

5-1, 5 points
Last week: NR | Beat Jesup, 56-14
This week: at Denver
 

 

Dropped out: Pleasantville (8)

Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 3, Mount Ayr 2, Dyersville Beckman 1, Pocahontas Area 1, Western Christian 1

 

Class A

1.

Grundy Center

6-0, 56 points (2 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat North Tama, 47-0
This week: vs. Belle Plaine
 
1.

Iowa City Regina

5-1, 56 points (3 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Columbus Community, 47-22
This week: vs. Highland
 
3.

Saint Ansgar

6-0, 50 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Mason City Newman, 44-34
This week: vs. Lake Mills
 
4.

Edgewood-Colesburg

6-0, 35 points

Last week: No. 5 | Beat Bellevue, 39-6
This week: vs. Maquoketa Valley
 
4.

MFL MarMac

5-1, 35 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat No. 4 South Winneshiek, 36-22
This week: at Postville
 
6.

South Winneshiek

5-1, 25 points
Last week: No. 4 | Lost to No. 7 MFL MarMac, 36-22
This week: vs. Starmont
 
7.

Logan-Magnolia

5-1, 23 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat West Monona, 53-0
This week: at IKM-Manning
 
7.

Wapsie Valley

5-1, 23 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Postville, 66-0
This week: at Clayton Ridge
 
9.

West Hancock

5-1, 16 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat North Union, 61-12
This week: at Manson Northwest Webster
 
10.

Council Bluffs St. Albert

3-2, 5 points
Last week: NR | Beat Tri-Center, 47-26
This week: at Sidney
 

 

Dropped out: West Fork (10)

Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 4, Lisbon 1, Southwest Valley 1

 

8-Player

1.

Don Bosco

4-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)

Last week: No. 1 | Beat No. 6 Easton Valley, 54-34
This week: vs. Lansing Kee
 
2.

Remsen St. Mary's

5-0, 52 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 8 Newell-Fonda, 30-28
This week: vs. Kingsley-Pierson
 
3.

Audubon

5-0, 44 points
Last week: No. 3 | Idle
This week: vs. Woodbine
 
4.

Anita CAM

5-0, 41 points
Last week: No. 4 | Idle
This week: vs. Stanton/Essex
 
5.

Fremont-Mills

3-0, 33 points
Last week: No. 5 | Idle
This week: vs. Lenox
 
6.

Montezuma

6-0, 27 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat WACO, 55-20
This week: vs. Lone Tree
 
7.

Easton Valley

5-1, 19 points
Last week: No. 6 | Lost to No. 1 Don Bosco, 54-34
This week: at Dunkerton
 
8.

Coon Rapids-Bayard

6-0, 17 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Stanton/Essex, 49-12
This week: vs. Glidden-Ralston
 
9.

Janesville

5-1, 14 points

Last week: No. 10 | Beat Turkey Valley, 73-34
This week: vs. Rockford
 
10.

Newell-Fonda

5-1, 8 points
Last week: No. 7 | Lost to No. 2 Remsen St. Mary's, 30-28
This week: at Ruthven GTRA
 

 

Dropped out: None

Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7, Martensdale-St. Marys 5

