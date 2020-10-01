Cedar Falls puts up 41-point first half, roll past Cedar Rapids Washington

CEDAR RAPIDS — The deck was stacked against Cedar Rapids Washington from the start.

The Warriors faced a short week made even shorter by a Saturday game last week. They lost their starting quarterback to injury the previous game and faced a proud program that was coming off an open week with a bitter taste of two straight losses marinating in their mouths.

Cedar Falls dealt a lopsided loss to the Warriors, snapping a two-game skid in the process. The Tigers scored on their first two offensive plays of the game, leading to a 41-point first half, and cruised to a 41-16 victory in a prep football game Thursday night at Kingston Stadium.

“We just have to get ourselves right between the ears,” Washington Coach Maurice Blue said. “It’s frustrating. It’s even more frustrating than last year and we were sitting at 0-6, right now, and the first three weeks went the way they did. We’ll be alright.”

The Warriors (3-3) fell in a big hole early and they were never able to climb out of it. Cedar Falls scored on its first two offensive plays of the game, starting with a 66-yard reverse that Trey Campbell broke for touchdown.

”They were geared up,” Blue said. “They wanted to run the ball. We just over pursued and got caught with our pants down. They’ve run that three times in five games. It’s something you talk about but don’t prep for it. They ran it pretty dang well.”

Ryan Ostrich followed with a 33-yard TD burst up the middle on the opening play of the Tigers’ next possession. He also added a 22-yard scoring run a little more than three minutes later.

Things turned even worse when the ensuing kickoff was fumbled and booted around until Cedar Falls’ Stratton Ferson fell on it in the end zone to make it 27-0 with 6:58 to go in the first quarter.

Cedar Falls (3-2) received a pair of Hunter Jacobson TD passes in the second quarter.

“I give them credit,” Blue said. “They were ready to play. Their coaches got them ready to play.”

Washington managed to snap a 13-quarter scoreless streak in the fourth. Reid Ortiz found Zaren Ross-Carr on an 8-yard score. Michael Blank connected with Max Bjornsen on a 14-yard TD. Ortiz started for injured QB Henry Clymer.

“He made his first start,” Blue said of Ortiz. “He did some good things. He made some mistakes, but everybody made mistakes. We did some things defensively that didn’t pan out the way we had hoped it would and that’s on me. We did some of the things because of our injury situation.”

