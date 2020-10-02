Physical Solon football team handles Mount Vernon for the 18th straight time

SOLON — The first drive said it all.

Eleven plays (all on the ground), 72 yards. Touchdown.

“We knew we were the more physical team,” Solon lineman Zach Harp said. “We wanted to mash them, show them they couldn’t run with us.

“We wanted to demoralize them.”

Eighth-ranked Solon racked up 402 rushing yards and blistered No. 6 Mount Vernon, 42-14, in a Class 2A District 6 football game Friday night at Spartan Stadium.

In this series, it was the same old stuff. The same old Spartan stuff. Solon dropped Mount Vernon for the 18th straight time.

“That’s part of our tradition here,” said quarterback Blake Timmons, who rushed for 158 yards and passed for 89. “Excellence is a tradition.”

Solon (4-2, 4-0) won its fourth straight game after an 0-2 start and can clinch a district title next week with a victory at Center Point-Urbana.

For Solon Coach Lucas Stanton, it was his first win in this series. He was a 2002 Mount Vernon graduate.

“It means a lot to me, but it means a lot to me because it means a lot to the kids,” Stanton said.

Mount Vernon won the toss and deferred. That played into the Spartans’ hands.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We wanted the ball,” Stanton said. “We wanted to show we were a physical team.”

The Spartans’ first three plays were an 11-yard gain by Jackson Ryan, a 15-yard keeper by Timmons and a 15-yard run by Hayden Taylor.

Taylor’s 1-yard run capped the drive, and the Spartans were on their way.

With the exception of two big Mount Vernon pass plays (Brady Ketchum and Collin Swants hooked up twice for 120 yards), the first half was all Solon, which rushed for 222 yards on 33 attempts on its way to a 21-7 lead.

Ryan finished with 161 yards on 22 carries, Timmons added 158 yards on 15 attempts and Taylor netted 56 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Solon finished with 491 total yards and accumulated 25 first downs. The only sticking point for the Spartans was penalties — 16 of them for 132 yards.

“We’ve had that all year,” Stanton said. “We’ve got to be more disciplined. We’ve just got to.”

Ketchum completed 14 of 35 passes for 261 yards for Mount Vernon (5-1, 3-1). The Mustangs host South Tama next week.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com