Iowa high school football Week 2: Who the ranked teams face

The second week of Iowa high school football season brings us more non-district games Friday night, while most 8-Player teams continue district play.

COVID-19 forced some teams to cancel games, leading to some intriguing, quickly scheduled matchups like A No. 2 Iowa City Regina at 2A No. 3 Clear Lake.

Here’s a look at who the teams ranked in this week’s Gazette/KGYM poll face Friday.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling (1-0) vs. No. 3 West Des Moines Valley (1-0)

No. 2 Ankeny (1-0) at No. 9 Waukee (0-1)

No. 4 Cedar Falls (1-0) at Waterloo West (1-0)

No. 5 Southeast Polk (1-0) vs. Ankeny Centennial (0-1)

No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (1-0)

No. 6 Urbandale (1-0) at Ames (0-1)

No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead (1-0) at Western Dubuque (0-1)

No. 9 Iowa City West (1-0) vs. Iowa City High (1-0)

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes (1-0) at North Polk (0-1)

No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0) at Linn-Mar (0-1)

No. 3 Harlan (1-0) at No. 10 Pella (0-1)

No. 4 Washington (1-0) at 2A No. 9 Solon (0-1)

No. 5 North Scott (1-0) at Pleasant Valley (1-0)

No. 6 Lewis Central (1-0) vs. No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0)

No. 8 West Delaware (2-0) at Clinton (0-0)

No. 9 Carlisle (1-0) vs. Ballard (1-0) (at Gilbert)

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Monroe PCM (1-0) at Pella Christian (0-1)

No. 2 Williamsburg (1-0) vs. Benton Community (1-0)

No. 3 Clear Lake (1-0) vs. A No. 2 Iowa City Regina (0-1)

No. 4 Waukon (0-1) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0)

No. 4 West Lyon (1-0) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-0)

No. 6 Sioux Center (1-0) vs. Western Christian (0-1)

No. 7 Unity Christian (1-0) vs. A No. 7 Woodbury Central (1-0)

No. 8 Independence (1-0) at Camanche (0-1)

No. 10 Spirit Lake (0-1) vs. 1A No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (1-0)

CLASS 1A

No. 2 South Central Calhoun (1-0) at Greene County (1-0)

No. 3 Underwood (1-0) at Tri-Center (1-0)

No. 4 Dike-New Hartford (1-0) at A No. 1 Grundy Center (1-0)

No. 5 West Branch (1-0) at West Liberty (1-0)

No. 6 Van Meter (1-0) vs. Earlham (1-0)

No. 7 West Sioux (1-0) vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (1-0)

No. 8 Sigourney-Keota (1-0) vs. Union Community (0-1)

No. 9 Waterloo Columbus (1-0) at Vinton-Shellsburg (0-1)

No. 10 Panorama (0-1) at Clarinda (0-1)

CLASS A

No. 3 Saint Ansgar (1-0) vs. Garner GHV (1-0)

No. 4 Wapsie Valley (1-0) vs. East Buchanan (1-0)

No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg (1-0) at Starmont (0-1)

No. 6 South Winneshiek (1-0) at North Tama (0-1)

No. 8 Lisbon (1-0) at Wilton (1-0)

No. 9 Council Bluffs St. Albert (1-0) vs. Logan-Magnolia (1-0)

No. 10 Fort Dodge St. Edmond (1-0) vs. Clarion CGD (1-0)

8-PLAYER

No. 1 Don Bosco (1-0) vs. Dunkerton (0-0)

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0) at Harris-Lake Park (0-1)

No. 3 Audubon (1-0) vs. Ar-We-Va (0-1)

No. 4 Anita CAM (1-0) vs. Bedford (0-1)

No. 5 Fremont-Mills (1-0) vs. Griswold (0-1)

No. 6 Easton Valley (1-0) vs. Central City (0-1)

No. 7 Newell-Fonda (1-0) at River Valley (0-1)

No. 8 Springville (1-0) at Elkader Central (0-1)

No. 9 Montezuma (1-0) vs. Winfield-Mount Union (1-0)

No. 10 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0) vs. Iowa Valley (1-0)