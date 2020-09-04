Prep Football

Iowa high school football Week 2: Who the ranked teams face

The Cedar Rapids Kennedy Cougars take the field to take on Cedar Rapids Prairie at John Wall Field on Friday, August 28,
The Gazette

The second week of Iowa high school football season brings us more non-district games Friday night, while most 8-Player teams continue district play.

COVID-19 forced some teams to cancel games, leading to some intriguing, quickly scheduled matchups like A No. 2 Iowa City Regina at 2A No. 3 Clear Lake.

Here’s a look at who the teams ranked in this week’s Gazette/KGYM poll face Friday.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling (1-0) vs. No. 3 West Des Moines Valley (1-0)

No. 2 Ankeny (1-0) at No. 9 Waukee (0-1)

No. 3 West Des Moines Valley (1-0) at No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling (1-0)

No. 4 Cedar Falls (1-0) at Waterloo West (1-0)

No. 5 Southeast Polk (1-0) vs. Ankeny Centennial (0-1)

No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (1-0)

No. 6 Urbandale (1-0) at Ames (0-1)

No. 8 Dubuque Hempstead (1-0) at Western Dubuque (0-1)

No. 9 Iowa City West (1-0) vs. Iowa City High (1-0)

No. 9 Waukee (0-1) vs. No. 2 Ankeny (1-0)

 

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes (1-0) at North Polk (0-1)

No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0) at Linn-Mar (0-1)

No. 3 Harlan (1-0) at No. 10 Pella (0-1)

No. 4 Washington (1-0) at 2A No. 9 Solon (0-1)

No. 5 North Scott (1-0) at Pleasant Valley (1-0)

No. 6 Lewis Central (1-0) vs. No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0)

No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0) at No. 6 Lewis Central (1-0)

No. 8 West Delaware (2-0) at Clinton (0-0)

No. 9 Carlisle (1-0) vs. Ballard (1-0) (at Gilbert)

No. 10 Pella (0-1) vs. No. 3 Harlan (1-0)

 

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Monroe PCM (1-0) at Pella Christian (0-1)

No. 2 Williamsburg (1-0) vs. Benton Community (1-0)

No. 3 Clear Lake (1-0) vs. A No. 2 Iowa City Regina (0-1)

No. 4 Waukon (0-1) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0)

No. 4 West Lyon (1-0) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-0)

No. 6 Sioux Center (1-0) vs. Western Christian (0-1)

No. 7 Unity Christian (1-0) vs. A No. 7 Woodbury Central (1-0)

No. 8 Independence (1-0) at Camanche (0-1)

No. 9 Solon (0-1) vs. 3A No. 4 Washington (1-0)

No. 10 Spirit Lake (0-1) vs. 1A No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (1-0)

 

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG (1-0) vs. 2A No. 10 Spirit Lake (0-1)

No. 2 South Central Calhoun (1-0) at Greene County (1-0)

No. 3 Underwood (1-0) at Tri-Center (1-0)

No. 4 Dike-New Hartford (1-0) at A No. 1 Grundy Center (1-0)

No. 5 West Branch (1-0) at West Liberty (1-0)

No. 6 Van Meter (1-0) vs. Earlham (1-0)

No. 7 West Sioux (1-0) vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (1-0)

No. 8 Sigourney-Keota (1-0) vs. Union Community (0-1)

No. 9 Waterloo Columbus (1-0) at Vinton-Shellsburg (0-1)

No. 10 Panorama (0-1) at Clarinda (0-1)

 

CLASS A

No. 1 Grundy Center (1-0) vs. 1A No. 4 Dike-New Hartford (1-0)

No. 2 Iowa City Regina (0-1) at 2A No. 3 Clear Lake (1-0)

No. 3 Saint Ansgar (1-0) vs. Garner GHV (1-0)

No. 4 Wapsie Valley (1-0) vs. East Buchanan (1-0)

No. 5 Edgewood-Colesburg (1-0) at Starmont (0-1)

No. 6 South Winneshiek (1-0) at North Tama (0-1)

No. 7 Woodbury Central (1-0) at 2A No. 7 Unity Christian (1-0)

No. 8 Lisbon (1-0) at Wilton (1-0)

No. 9 Council Bluffs St. Albert (1-0) vs. Logan-Magnolia (1-0)

No. 10 Fort Dodge St. Edmond (1-0) vs. Clarion CGD (1-0)

 

8-PLAYER

No. 1 Don Bosco (1-0) vs. Dunkerton (0-0)

No. 2 Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0) at Harris-Lake Park (0-1)

No. 3 Audubon (1-0) vs. Ar-We-Va (0-1)

No. 4 Anita CAM (1-0) vs. Bedford (0-1)

No. 5 Fremont-Mills (1-0) vs. Griswold (0-1)

No. 6 Easton Valley (1-0) vs. Central City (0-1)

No. 7 Newell-Fonda (1-0) at River Valley (0-1)

No. 8 Springville (1-0) at Elkader Central (0-1)

No. 9 Montezuma (1-0) vs. Winfield-Mount Union (1-0)

No. 10 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0) vs. Iowa Valley (1-0)

