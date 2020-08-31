Iowa high school football rankings: New No. 1 teams surface in 3 classes

Week 1 of the Iowa high school football season was a dangerous time for No. 1.
Three of the six top-ranked teams in The Gazette/KGYM preseason high school football poll were defeated in their season openers Friday night, and all were replaced in the new list released Monday.
Dallas Center-Grimes is the new No. 1 in Class 3A. The Mustangs dropped Pella, 30-6, in a 1-vs.-2 game and received five first-place votes.
In Class 2A, Monroe PCM takes over after Waukon suffered a 19-18 loss to Decorah. And in Class A, Iowa City Regina was bumped from the top spot after bowing to Class 4A Pleasant Valley, 45-13, enabling Grundy Center to move up.
West Des Moines Dowling (4A), Ida Grove OABCIG (1A) and Don Bosco (8-Player), meanwhile, remain on top of their respective classes.
Dowling, the seven-time defending 4A champion, got past Indianola, 25-14, last week and holds a 56-53 advantage over Ankeny in poll points. Ankeny blasted then-No. 10 Ankeny Centennial, 48-6.
West Des Moines Valley, which takes its shot at Dowling this week, is third, followed by Cedar Falls and Southeast Polk.
Dallas Center-Grimes is followed by Cedar Rapids Xavier in 3A. The Saints handled 2019 state champion Western Dubuque, 38-21. Harlan and Washington both notched impressive opening-week wins and are ranked third and fourth, then it’s North Scott.
Harlan outlasted then-No. 3 Grinnell, 40-28, and Washington had the state’s most eye-opening win, 19-10 over perennial 4A power Bettendorf.
PCM won the 2A title in 2018 and has reloaded with a strong senior class. The Mustangs ripped Newton, 44-18, in their opener. A 17-14 win over then-No. 6 Solon allowed Williamsburg to climb to No. 2. Clear Lake is third, and Waukon shares the No. 4 slot with West Lyon.
Last year’s 2A champion, OABCIG remains a unanimous No. 1 in 1A after taking care of Ridge View, 49-0. South Central Calhoun, Underwood, Dike-New Hartford and West Branch round out the top five.
Grundy Center claimed the top spot in Class A after a hard-fought 20-14 win over Panorama and holds a 55-53 edge on Regina, though the Regals retained three first-place votes. Saint Ansgar is No. 3, then it’s Wapsie Valley and Edgewood-Colesburg.
Don Bosco is followed in 8-Player by Remsen St. Mary’s, Audubon, Anita CAM and Fremont-Mills.
Class 4A
|1.
|
West Des Moines Dowling
1-0, 56 points (4 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Indianola, 25-14
This week: vs. No. 3 West Des Moines Valley
|2.
|
Ankeny
1-0, 53 points (2 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 10 Ankeny Centennial, 48-6
This week: at No. 9 Waukee
|3.
|
West Des Moines Valley
1-0, 47 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Des Moines Roosevelt, 40-20
This week: at No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling
|4.
|
Cedar Falls
1-0, 39 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Dubuque Senior, 24-16
This week: at Waterloo West
|5.
|
Southeast Polk
1-0, 37 points points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat No. 5 Waukee, 21-10
This week: Bye
|6.
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
1-0, 25 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Cedar Rapids Prairie, 35-34 (OT)
This week: vs. Cedar Rapids Washington
|6.
|
Urbandale
1-0, 25 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Johnston, 50-34
This week: at Ames
|8.
|
Dubuque Hempstead
1-0, 14 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Linn-Mar, 28-7
This week: at Western Dubuque
|9.
|
Iowa City West
1-0, 11 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Iowa City Liberty, 27-0
This week: vs. Iowa City High
|9.
|
Waukee
0-1, 11 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 7 Southeast Polk, 21-10
This week: vs. No. 2 Ankeny
Dropped out: Bettendorf (8), Ankeny Centennial (10)
Others receiving votes: Iowa City West 7, Linn-Mar 7, Dubuque Senior 6, Dubuque Hempstead 4, Johnston 2
Class 3A
|1.
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
1-0, 59 points (5 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 1 Pella, 30-6
This week: at North Polk
|2.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
1-0, 37 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 8 Western Dubuque, 38-21
This week: at Linn-Mar
|3.
|
Harlan
1-0, 32 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat No. 3 Grinnell, 40-28
This week: at No. 10 Pella
|4.
|
Washington
1-0, 29 points
|Last week: NR | Beat 4A No. 8 Bettendorf, 19-10
This week: at 2A No. 9 Solon
|5.
|
North Scott
1-0, 28 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Beat Muscatine, 26-0
This week: at Pleasant Valley
|6.
|
Lewis Central
1-0, 26 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat A No. 7 Council Bluffs St. Albert, 28-3
This week: vs. No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|7.
|
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
1-0, 24 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Sioux City West, 49-0
This week: at No. 6 Lewis Central
|8.
|
West Delaware
2-0, 22 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Dubuque Wahlert, 35-0
This week: at Clinton
|9.
|
Carlisle
1-0, 20 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Norwalk, 45-14
This week: at Ballard
|10.
|
Pella
0-1, 19 points
|Last week: No. 1 | Lost to No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes, 30-6
This week: vs. No. 3 Harlan
Dropped out: Grinnell (3), Western Dubuque (8)
Others receiving votes: Grinnell 14, Davenport Assumption 9, Webster City 5, Carroll 3, Decorah 1, Mount Pleasant 1, Western Dubuque 1
Class 2A
|1.
|
Monroe PCM
1-0, 54 points (4 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Newton, 44-18
This week: at Pella Christian
|2.
|
Williamsburg
1-0, 49 points (1 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 6 Solon, 17-14
This week: vs. Benton Community
|3.
|
Clear Lake
1-0, 42 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Aplington-Parkersburg, 54-21
This week: vs. Osage
|4.
|
Waukon
0-1, 37 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 1 | Lost to Decorah, 19-18
This week: vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
|4.
|
West Lyon
1-0, 37 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Storm Lake, 53-12
This week: at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
|6.
|
Sioux Center
1-0, 29 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Le Mars, 13-0
This week: at Western Christian
|7.
|
Unity Christian
1-0, 17 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Le Mars Gehlen, 48-14
This week: vs. A No. 7 Woodbury Central
|8.
|
Independence
1-0, 13 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Center Point-Urbana, 34-7
This week: at Maquoketa
|9.
|
Solon
0-1, 11 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Lost to No. 4 Williamsburg, 17-14
This week: vs. 3A No. 4 Washington
|10.
|
Spirit Lake
0-1, 9 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Lost to 1A No. 10 West Sioux, 14-7
This week: at 1A No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG
Dropped out: Algona (7), West Marshall (10)
Others receiving votes: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 7, New Hampton 7, Monticello 6, Des Moines Christian 4, Garner GHV 4, Mount Vernon 3, Greene County 1
Class 1A
|1.
|
Ida Grove OABCIG
1-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat Ridge View, 49-0
This week: vs. 2A No. 10 Spirit Lake
|2.
|
South Central Calhoun
1-0, 42 points
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat Carroll Kuemper, 14-0
This week: at Greene County
|3.
|
Underwood
1-0, 40 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Atlantic, 39-0
This week: at Tri-Center
|4.
|
Dike-New Hartford
1-0, 39 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Oskaloosa, 47-27
This week: at A No. 1 Grundy Center
|5.
|
West Branch
1-0, 32 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Tipton, 17-8
This week: at West Liberty
|6.
|
Van Meter
1-0, 30 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Winterset, 33-14
This week: vs. Earlham
|7.
|
West Sioux
1-0, 28 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat 2A No. 3 Spirit Lake, 14-7
This week: vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
|8.
|
Sigourney-Keota
1-0, 20 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Mid-Prairie, 27-21
This week: at Mid-Prairie
|9.
|
Waterloo Columbus
1-0, 9 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Hudson, 29-0
This week: at Vinton-Shellsburg
|10.
|
Panorama
0-1, 7 points
|Last week: No. 6 | Lost to A No. 2 Grundy Center, 20-14
This week: at Clarinda
Dropped out: Osage (8), Western Christian (10)
Others receiving votes: South Hamilton 5, Southeast Valley 5, Belmond-Klemme 4, Mount Ayr 2, Treynor 2, Western Christian 2, Emmetsburg 1, Interstate 35 1, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1
Class A
|1.
|
Grundy Center
55 points (2 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat 1A No. 6 Panorama, 20-14
This week: vs. 1A No. 4 Dike-New Hartford
|2.
|
Iowa City Regina
0-1, 53 points (3 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Lost to Pleasant Valley, 45-13
This week: at Mid-Prairie
|3.
|
Saint Ansgar
1-0, 46 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat 1A No. 8 Osage, 35-12
This week: vs. Garner GHV
|4.
|
Wapsie Valley
1-0, 38 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Denver, 42-20
This week: vs. East Buchanan
|5.
|
Edgewood-Colesburg
1-0, 37 points
|Last week: No. 4 | Beat Clayton Ridge, 47-6
This week: at Starmont
|6.
|
South Winneshiek
1-0, 32 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat North Fayette Valley, 20-10
This week: at North Tama
|7.
|
Woodbury Central
1-0, 20 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Lawton-Bronson, 21-8
This week: at 2A No. 7 Unity Christian
|8.
|
Lisbon
1-0, 13 points
|Last week: NR | Beat No. 10 Belle Plaine, 20-0
This week: at Wilton
|9.
|
Council Bluffs St. Albert
1-0, 20 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Lost to 3A No. 5 Lewis Central, 28-3
This week: vs. Logan-Magnolia
|10.
|
Fort Dodge St. Edmond
1-0, 5 points
|Last week: NR | Beat Eagle Grove, 61-16
This week: vs. Clarion CGD
Dropped out: West Hancock (6), Belle Plaine (10)
Others receiving votes: Alburnett 3, Lake Mills 3, MFL MarMac 3, Southwest Valley 3, East Buchanan 2, Logan-Magnolia 2, West Hancock 2, Bellevue 1
8-Player
|1.
|
Don Bosco
1-0, 59 points (5 No. 1 votes)
|Last week: No. 1 | Beat West Central, 78-6
This week: vs. Dunkerton
|2.
|
Remsen St. Mary's
1-0, 53 points (1 No. 1 vote)
|Last week: No. 2 | Beat River Valley, 56-20
This week: at Harris-Lake Park
|3.
|
Audubon
1-0, 40 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Exira-EHK, 55-0
This week: vs. Ar-We-Va
|4.
|
Anita CAM
1-0, 37 points
|Last week: No. 3 | Beat Griswold, 60-8
This week: vs. Bedford
|5.
|
Fremont-Mills
1-0, 34 points
|Last week: No. 5 | Beat Bedford, 53-0
This week: vs. Griswold
|6.
|
Easton Valley
1-0, 19 points
|Last week: No. 10 | Beat No. 10 Janesville, 40-35
This week: vs. Central City
|7.
|
Newell-Fonda
1-0, 17 points
|Last week: NR | Beat No. 6 Harris-Lake Park, 54-7
This week: at River Valley
|8.
|
Springville
1-0, 15 points
|Last week: No. 8 | Beat Central City, 60-14
This week: at Elkader Central
|9.
|
Montezuma
1-0, 14 points
|Last week: No. 7 | Beat Kingsley-Pierson, 39-38
This week: vs. Winfield-Mount Union
|10.
|
Gladbrook-Reinbeck
1-0, 11 points
|Last week: No. 9 | Beat Meskwaki, 50-34
This week: vs. Iowa Valley
Dropped out: Harris-Lake Park (6), Janesville (10)
Others receiving votes: BGM 9, Ackley AGWSR 7, Coon Rapids-Bayard 7, Janesville 4, Riceville 2, Southeast Warren 1, Tripoli 1