Prep Football

Iowa high school football rankings: New No. 1 teams surface in 3 classes

Dallas Center-Grimes, PCM, Grundy Center climb to the top

Cedar Rapids Xavier quarterback Jaxon Rexroth (12) celebrates a touchdown with teammates Jack Goldsmith (13) and Jack Lu
Cedar Rapids Xavier quarterback Jaxon Rexroth (12) celebrates a touchdown with teammates Jack Goldsmith (13) and Jack Lux (36) in their 38-21 win over Western Dubuque on Friday. The Saints are ranked Class 3A No. 2 in this week’s Gazette/KGYM football rankings. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

Week 1 of the Iowa high school football season was a dangerous time for No. 1.

Three of the six top-ranked teams in The Gazette/KGYM preseason high school football poll were defeated in their season openers Friday night, and all were replaced in the new list released Monday.

Dallas Center-Grimes is the new No. 1 in Class 3A. The Mustangs dropped Pella, 30-6, in a 1-vs.-2 game and received five first-place votes.

In Class 2A, Monroe PCM takes over after Waukon suffered a 19-18 loss to Decorah. And in Class A, Iowa City Regina was bumped from the top spot after bowing to Class 4A Pleasant Valley, 45-13, enabling Grundy Center to move up.

West Des Moines Dowling (4A), Ida Grove OABCIG (1A) and Don Bosco (8-Player), meanwhile, remain on top of their respective classes.

Dowling, the seven-time defending 4A champion, got past Indianola, 25-14, last week and holds a 56-53 advantage over Ankeny in poll points. Ankeny blasted then-No. 10 Ankeny Centennial, 48-6.

West Des Moines Valley, which takes its shot at Dowling this week, is third, followed by Cedar Falls and Southeast Polk.

Dallas Center-Grimes is followed by Cedar Rapids Xavier in 3A. The Saints handled 2019 state champion Western Dubuque, 38-21. Harlan and Washington both notched impressive opening-week wins and are ranked third and fourth, then it’s North Scott.

Harlan outlasted then-No. 3 Grinnell, 40-28, and Washington had the state’s most eye-opening win, 19-10 over perennial 4A power Bettendorf.

PCM won the 2A title in 2018 and has reloaded with a strong senior class. The Mustangs ripped Newton, 44-18, in their opener. A 17-14 win over then-No. 6 Solon allowed Williamsburg to climb to No. 2. Clear Lake is third, and Waukon shares the No. 4 slot with West Lyon.

Last year’s 2A champion, OABCIG remains a unanimous No. 1 in 1A after taking care of Ridge View, 49-0. South Central Calhoun, Underwood, Dike-New Hartford and West Branch round out the top five.

Grundy Center claimed the top spot in Class A after a hard-fought 20-14 win over Panorama and holds a 55-53 edge on Regina, though the Regals retained three first-place votes. Saint Ansgar is No. 3, then it’s Wapsie Valley and Edgewood-Colesburg.

Don Bosco is followed in 8-Player by Remsen St. Mary’s, Audubon, Anita CAM and Fremont-Mills.

Class 4A

1.

West Des Moines Dowling

1-0, 56 points (4 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Indianola, 25-14 
This week: vs. No. 3 West Des Moines Valley
 
2.

Ankeny

1-0, 53 points (2 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 10 Ankeny Centennial, 48-6
This week: at No. 9 Waukee
 
3.

West Des Moines Valley

1-0, 47 points

Last week: No. 3 | Beat Des Moines Roosevelt, 40-20
This week: at No. 1 West Des Moines Dowling
 
4.

Cedar Falls

1-0, 39 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Dubuque Senior, 24-16
This week: at Waterloo West
 
5.

Southeast Polk

1-0, 37 points points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat No. 5 Waukee, 21-10
This week: Bye
 
6.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy

1-0, 25 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Cedar Rapids Prairie, 35-34 (OT)
This week: vs. Cedar Rapids Washington
 
6.

Urbandale

1-0, 25 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Johnston, 50-34
This week: at Ames
 
8.

Dubuque Hempstead

1-0, 14 points
Last week: NR | Beat Linn-Mar, 28-7
This week: at Western Dubuque
 
9.

Iowa City West

1-0, 11 points
Last week: NR | Beat Iowa City Liberty, 27-0
This week: vs. Iowa City High
 
9.

Waukee

0-1, 11 points
Last week: No. 5 | Lost to No. 7 Southeast Polk, 21-10
This week: vs. No. 2 Ankeny
 
 

Dropped out: Bettendorf (8), Ankeny Centennial (10) 

Others receiving votes: Iowa City West 7, Linn-Mar 7, Dubuque Senior 6, Dubuque Hempstead 4, Johnston 2

 

Class 3A

1.

Dallas Center-Grimes

1-0, 59 points (5 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 1 Pella, 30-6 
This week: at North Polk
 
2.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

1-0, 37 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 8 Western Dubuque, 38-21
This week: at Linn-Mar
 
3.

Harlan

1-0, 32 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat No. 3 Grinnell, 40-28
This week: at No. 10 Pella
 
4.

Washington

1-0, 29 points
Last week: NR | Beat 4A No. 8 Bettendorf, 19-10
This week: at 2A No. 9 Solon
 
5.

North Scott

1-0, 28 points
Last week: No. 6 | Beat Muscatine, 26-0 
This week: at Pleasant Valley
 
6.

Lewis Central

1-0, 26 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat A No. 7 Council Bluffs St. Albert, 28-3 
This week: vs. No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
 
7.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

1-0, 24 points

Last week: No. 8 | Beat Sioux City West, 49-0 
This week: at No. 6 Lewis Central
 
8.

West Delaware

2-0, 22 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Dubuque Wahlert, 35-0
This week: at Clinton
 
9.

Carlisle

1-0, 20 points
Last week: NR | Beat Norwalk, 45-14
This week: at Ballard
 
10.

Pella

0-1, 19 points
Last week: No. 1 | Lost to No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes, 30-6
This week: vs. No. 3 Harlan
 
 

Dropped out: Grinnell (3), Western Dubuque (8)

Others receiving votes: Grinnell 14, Davenport Assumption 9, Webster City 5, Carroll 3, Decorah 1, Mount Pleasant 1, Western Dubuque 1

 

Class 2A

1.

Monroe PCM

1-0, 54 points (4 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Newton, 44-18
This week: at Pella Christian
 
2.

Williamsburg

1-0, 49 points (1 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 6 Solon, 17-14
This week: vs. Benton Community
 
3.

Clear Lake

1-0, 42 points

Last week: No. 5 | Beat Aplington-Parkersburg, 54-21
This week: vs. Osage
 
4.

Waukon

0-1, 37 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 1 | Lost to Decorah, 19-18
This week: vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
 
4.

West Lyon

1-0, 37 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Storm Lake, 53-12 
This week: at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
 
6.

Sioux Center

1-0, 29 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Le Mars, 13-0 
This week: at Western Christian
 
7.

Unity Christian

1-0, 17 points
Last week: NR | Beat Le Mars Gehlen, 48-14
This week: vs. A No. 7 Woodbury Central
 
8.

Independence

1-0, 13 points
Last week: NR | Beat Center Point-Urbana, 34-7
This week: at Maquoketa
 
9.

Solon

0-1, 11 points
Last week: No. 6 | Lost to No. 4 Williamsburg, 17-14 
This week: vs. 3A No. 4 Washington
 
10.

Spirit Lake

0-1, 9 points
Last week: No. 3 | Lost to 1A No. 10 West Sioux, 14-7
This week: at 1A No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG
 
 

Dropped out: Algona (7), West Marshall (10)

Others receiving votes: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 7, New Hampton 7, Monticello 6, Des Moines Christian 4, Garner GHV 4, Mount Vernon 3, Greene County 1

 

Class 1A

1.

Ida Grove OABCIG

1-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat Ridge View, 49-0 
This week: vs. 2A No. 10 Spirit Lake
 
2.

South Central Calhoun

1-0, 42 points
Last week: No. 2 | Beat Carroll Kuemper, 14-0
This week: at Greene County
 
3.

Underwood

1-0, 40 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Atlantic, 39-0
This week: at Tri-Center
 
4.

Dike-New Hartford

1-0, 39 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Oskaloosa, 47-27
This week: at A No. 1 Grundy Center
 
5.

West Branch

1-0, 32 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Tipton, 17-8
This week: at West Liberty
 
6.

Van Meter

1-0, 30 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Winterset, 33-14
This week: vs. Earlham
 
7.

West Sioux

1-0, 28 points

Last week: No. 10 | Beat 2A No. 3 Spirit Lake, 14-7
This week: vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
 
8.

Sigourney-Keota

1-0, 20 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Mid-Prairie, 27-21
This week: at Mid-Prairie
 
9.

Waterloo Columbus

1-0, 9 points
Last week: NR | Beat Hudson, 29-0
This week: at Vinton-Shellsburg
 
10.

Panorama

0-1, 7 points
Last week: No. 6 | Lost to A No. 2 Grundy Center, 20-14 
This week: at Clarinda
 
 

Dropped out: Osage (8), Western Christian (10)

Others receiving votes: South Hamilton 5, Southeast Valley 5, Belmond-Klemme 4, Mount Ayr 2, Treynor 2, Western Christian 2, Emmetsburg 1, Interstate 35 1, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1

 

Class A

1.

Grundy Center

55 points (2 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat 1A No. 6 Panorama, 20-14
This week: vs. 1A No. 4 Dike-New Hartford
 
2.

Iowa City Regina

0-1, 53 points (3 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Lost to Pleasant Valley, 45-13
This week: at Mid-Prairie
 
3.

Saint Ansgar

1-0, 46 points (1 No. 1 vote)

Last week: No. 3 | Beat 1A No. 8 Osage, 35-12
This week: vs. Garner GHV
 
4.

Wapsie Valley

1-0, 38 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Denver, 42-20
This week: vs. East Buchanan
 
5.

Edgewood-Colesburg

1-0, 37 points
Last week: No. 4 | Beat Clayton Ridge, 47-6
This week: at Starmont
 
6.

South Winneshiek

1-0, 32 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat North Fayette Valley, 20-10
This week: at North Tama
 
7.

Woodbury Central

1-0, 20 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Lawton-Bronson, 21-8
This week: at 2A No. 7 Unity Christian
 
8.

Lisbon

1-0, 13 points
Last week: NR | Beat No. 10 Belle Plaine, 20-0
This week: at Wilton
 
9.

Council Bluffs St. Albert

1-0, 20 points
Last week: No. 7 | Lost to 3A No. 5 Lewis Central, 28-3
This week: vs. Logan-Magnolia
 
10.

Fort Dodge St. Edmond

1-0, 5 points
Last week: NR | Beat Eagle Grove, 61-16
This week: vs. Clarion CGD
 
 

Dropped out: West Hancock (6), Belle Plaine (10)

Others receiving votes: Alburnett 3, Lake Mills 3, MFL MarMac 3, Southwest Valley 3, East Buchanan 2, Logan-Magnolia 2, West Hancock 2, Bellevue 1

 

8-Player

1.

Don Bosco

1-0, 59 points (5 No. 1 votes)
Last week: No. 1 | Beat West Central, 78-6
This week: vs. Dunkerton
 
2.

Remsen St. Mary's

1-0, 53 points (1 No. 1 vote)
Last week: No. 2 | Beat River Valley, 56-20
This week: at Harris-Lake Park
 
3.

Audubon

1-0, 40 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Exira-EHK, 55-0
This week: vs. Ar-We-Va
 
4.

Anita CAM

1-0, 37 points
Last week: No. 3 | Beat Griswold, 60-8
This week: vs. Bedford
 
5.

Fremont-Mills

1-0, 34 points
Last week: No. 5 | Beat Bedford, 53-0
This week: vs. Griswold
 
6.

Easton Valley

1-0, 19 points
Last week: No. 10 | Beat No. 10 Janesville, 40-35
This week: vs. Central City
 
7.

Newell-Fonda

1-0, 17 points

Last week: NR | Beat No. 6 Harris-Lake Park, 54-7
This week: at River Valley
 
8.

Springville

1-0, 15 points
Last week: No. 8 | Beat Central City, 60-14
This week: at Elkader Central
 
9.

Montezuma

1-0, 14 points
Last week: No. 7 | Beat Kingsley-Pierson, 39-38
This week: vs. Winfield-Mount Union
 
10.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck

1-0, 11 points
Last week: No. 9 | Beat Meskwaki, 50-34
This week: vs. Iowa Valley
 
Dropped out: Harris-Lake Park (6), Janesville (10)

Others receiving votes: BGM 9, Ackley AGWSR 7, Coon Rapids-Bayard 7, Janesville 4, Riceville 2, Southeast Warren 1, Tripoli 1

