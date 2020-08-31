Iowa high school football rankings: New No. 1 teams surface in 3 classes

Week 1 of the Iowa high school football season was a dangerous time for No. 1.

Three of the six top-ranked teams in The Gazette/KGYM preseason high school football poll were defeated in their season openers Friday night, and all were replaced in the new list released Monday.

Dallas Center-Grimes is the new No. 1 in Class 3A. The Mustangs dropped Pella, 30-6, in a 1-vs.-2 game and received five first-place votes.

In Class 2A, Monroe PCM takes over after Waukon suffered a 19-18 loss to Decorah. And in Class A, Iowa City Regina was bumped from the top spot after bowing to Class 4A Pleasant Valley, 45-13, enabling Grundy Center to move up.

West Des Moines Dowling (4A), Ida Grove OABCIG (1A) and Don Bosco (8-Player), meanwhile, remain on top of their respective classes.

Dowling, the seven-time defending 4A champion, got past Indianola, 25-14, last week and holds a 56-53 advantage over Ankeny in poll points. Ankeny blasted then-No. 10 Ankeny Centennial, 48-6.

West Des Moines Valley, which takes its shot at Dowling this week, is third, followed by Cedar Falls and Southeast Polk.

Dallas Center-Grimes is followed by Cedar Rapids Xavier in 3A. The Saints handled 2019 state champion Western Dubuque, 38-21. Harlan and Washington both notched impressive opening-week wins and are ranked third and fourth, then it’s North Scott.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Harlan outlasted then-No. 3 Grinnell, 40-28, and Washington had the state’s most eye-opening win, 19-10 over perennial 4A power Bettendorf.

PCM won the 2A title in 2018 and has reloaded with a strong senior class. The Mustangs ripped Newton, 44-18, in their opener. A 17-14 win over then-No. 6 Solon allowed Williamsburg to climb to No. 2. Clear Lake is third, and Waukon shares the No. 4 slot with West Lyon.

Last year’s 2A champion, OABCIG remains a unanimous No. 1 in 1A after taking care of Ridge View, 49-0. South Central Calhoun, Underwood, Dike-New Hartford and West Branch round out the top five.

Grundy Center claimed the top spot in Class A after a hard-fought 20-14 win over Panorama and holds a 55-53 edge on Regina, though the Regals retained three first-place votes. Saint Ansgar is No. 3, then it’s Wapsie Valley and Edgewood-Colesburg.

Don Bosco is followed in 8-Player by Remsen St. Mary’s, Audubon, Anita CAM and Fremont-Mills.

Class 4A

Dropped out: Bettendorf (8), Ankeny Centennial (10)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Iowa City West 7, Linn-Mar 7, Dubuque Senior 6, Dubuque Hempstead 4, Johnston 2

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes 1-0, 59 points (5 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 2 | Beat No. 1 Pella, 30-6

This week: at North Polk 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-0, 37 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 8 Western Dubuque, 38-21

This week: at Linn-Mar 3. Harlan 1-0, 32 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat No. 3 Grinnell, 40-28

This week: at No. 10 Pella 4. Washington 1-0, 29 points Last week: NR | Beat 4A No. 8 Bettendorf, 19-10

This week: at 2A No. 9 Solon 5. North Scott 1-0, 28 points Last week: No. 6 | Beat Muscatine, 26-0

This week: at Pleasant Valley 6. Lewis Central 1-0, 26 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat A No. 7 Council Bluffs St. Albert, 28-3

This week: vs. No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1-0, 24 points ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 8 | Beat Sioux City West, 49-0

This week: at No. 6 Lewis Central 8. West Delaware 2-0, 22 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Dubuque Wahlert, 35-0

This week: at Clinton 9. Carlisle 1-0, 20 points Last week: NR | Beat Norwalk, 45-14

This week: at Ballard 10. Pella 0-1, 19 points Last week: No. 1 | Lost to No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes, 30-6

This week: vs. No. 3 Harlan

Dropped out: Grinnell (3), Western Dubuque (8)

Others receiving votes: Grinnell 14, Davenport Assumption 9, Webster City 5, Carroll 3, Decorah 1, Mount Pleasant 1, Western Dubuque 1

Class 2A

1. Monroe PCM 1-0, 54 points (4 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 2 | Beat Newton, 44-18

This week: at Pella Christian 2. Williamsburg 1-0, 49 points (1 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 4 | Beat No. 6 Solon, 17-14

This week: vs. Benton Community 3. Clear Lake 1-0, 42 points ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 5 | Beat Aplington-Parkersburg, 54-21

This week: vs. Osage 4. Waukon 0-1, 37 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 1 | Lost to Decorah, 19-18

This week: vs. Waverly-Shell Rock 4. West Lyon 1-0, 37 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Storm Lake, 53-12

This week: at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6. Sioux Center 1-0, 29 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Le Mars, 13-0

This week: at Western Christian 7. Unity Christian 1-0, 17 points Last week: NR | Beat Le Mars Gehlen, 48-14

This week: vs. A No. 7 Woodbury Central 8. Independence 1-0, 13 points Last week: NR | Beat Center Point-Urbana, 34-7

This week: at Maquoketa 9. Solon 0-1, 11 points Last week: No. 6 | Lost to No. 4 Williamsburg, 17-14

This week: vs. 3A No. 4 Washington 10. Spirit Lake 0-1, 9 points Last week: No. 3 | Lost to 1A No. 10 West Sioux, 14-7

This week: at 1A No. 1 Ida Grove OABCIG

Dropped out: Algona (7), West Marshall (10)

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 7, New Hampton 7, Monticello 6, Des Moines Christian 4, Garner GHV 4, Mount Vernon 3, Greene County 1

Class 1A

1. Ida Grove OABCIG 1-0, 60 points (6 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat Ridge View, 49-0

This week: vs. 2A No. 10 Spirit Lake 2. South Central Calhoun 1-0, 42 points Last week: No. 2 | Beat Carroll Kuemper, 14-0

This week: at Greene County 3. Underwood 1-0, 40 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Atlantic, 39-0

This week: at Tri-Center 4. Dike-New Hartford 1-0, 39 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Oskaloosa, 47-27

This week: at A No. 1 Grundy Center 5. West Branch 1-0, 32 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Tipton, 17-8

This week: at West Liberty 6. Van Meter 1-0, 30 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Winterset, 33-14

This week: vs. Earlham 7. West Sioux 1-0, 28 points ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 10 | Beat 2A No. 3 Spirit Lake, 14-7

This week: vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 8. Sigourney-Keota 1-0, 20 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Mid-Prairie, 27-21

This week: at Mid-Prairie 9. Waterloo Columbus 1-0, 9 points Last week: NR | Beat Hudson, 29-0

This week: at Vinton-Shellsburg 10. Panorama 0-1, 7 points Last week: No. 6 | Lost to A No. 2 Grundy Center, 20-14

This week: at Clarinda

Dropped out: Osage (8), Western Christian (10)

Others receiving votes: South Hamilton 5, Southeast Valley 5, Belmond-Klemme 4, Mount Ayr 2, Treynor 2, Western Christian 2, Emmetsburg 1, Interstate 35 1, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1

Class A

1. Grundy Center 55 points (2 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 2 | Beat 1A No. 6 Panorama, 20-14

This week: vs. 1A No. 4 Dike-New Hartford 2. Iowa City Regina 0-1, 53 points (3 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Lost to Pleasant Valley, 45-13

This week: at Mid-Prairie 3. Saint Ansgar 1-0, 46 points (1 No. 1 vote) ADVERTISEMENT Last week: No. 3 | Beat 1A No. 8 Osage, 35-12

This week: vs. Garner GHV 4. Wapsie Valley 1-0, 38 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Denver, 42-20

This week: vs. East Buchanan 5. Edgewood-Colesburg 1-0, 37 points Last week: No. 4 | Beat Clayton Ridge, 47-6

This week: at Starmont 6. South Winneshiek 1-0, 32 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat North Fayette Valley, 20-10

This week: at North Tama 7. Woodbury Central 1-0, 20 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Lawton-Bronson, 21-8

This week: at 2A No. 7 Unity Christian 8. Lisbon 1-0, 13 points Last week: NR | Beat No. 10 Belle Plaine, 20-0

This week: at Wilton 9. Council Bluffs St. Albert 1-0, 20 points Last week: No. 7 | Lost to 3A No. 5 Lewis Central, 28-3

This week: vs. Logan-Magnolia 10. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 1-0, 5 points Last week: NR | Beat Eagle Grove, 61-16

This week: vs. Clarion CGD

Dropped out: West Hancock (6), Belle Plaine (10)

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Alburnett 3, Lake Mills 3, MFL MarMac 3, Southwest Valley 3, East Buchanan 2, Logan-Magnolia 2, West Hancock 2, Bellevue 1

8-Player

1. Don Bosco 1-0, 59 points (5 No. 1 votes) Last week: No. 1 | Beat West Central, 78-6

This week: vs. Dunkerton 2. Remsen St. Mary's 1-0, 53 points (1 No. 1 vote) Last week: No. 2 | Beat River Valley, 56-20

This week: at Harris-Lake Park 3. Audubon 1-0, 40 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Exira-EHK, 55-0

This week: vs. Ar-We-Va 4. Anita CAM 1-0, 37 points Last week: No. 3 | Beat Griswold, 60-8

This week: vs. Bedford 5. Fremont-Mills 1-0, 34 points Last week: No. 5 | Beat Bedford, 53-0

This week: vs. Griswold 6. Easton Valley 1-0, 19 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat No. 10 Janesville, 40-35

This week: vs. Central City 7. Newell-Fonda 1-0, 17 points ADVERTISEMENT Last week: NR | Beat No. 6 Harris-Lake Park, 54-7

This week: at River Valley 8. Springville 1-0, 15 points Last week: No. 8 | Beat Central City, 60-14

This week: at Elkader Central 9. Montezuma 1-0, 14 points Last week: No. 7 | Beat Kingsley-Pierson, 39-38

This week: vs. Winfield-Mount Union 10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1-0, 11 points Last week: No. 9 | Beat Meskwaki, 50-34

This week: vs. Iowa Valley 6. Easton Valley 1-0, 19 points Last week: No. 10 | Beat No. 10 Janesville, 40-35

This week: vs. Central City

Dropped out: Harris-Lake Park (6), Janesville (10)

Others receiving votes: BGM 9, Ackley AGWSR 7, Coon Rapids-Bayard 7, Janesville 4, Riceville 2, Southeast Warren 1, Tripoli 1